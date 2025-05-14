Bulgaria, Austria, Latvia, Paraguay presidents to visit Japan for Osaka Expo

Bulgarian President Rumen Radev and Austrian President Alexander Van der Bellen will each visit Japan later this month to attend the World Exposition in the western city of Osaka, the Japanese Foreign Ministry said Wednesday.

During their respective five-day visits -- starting Saturday for Radev and next Wednesday for Van der Bellen -- they are scheduled to meet with Emperor Naruhito and Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba, the ministry said.

Last year, Japan and Bulgaria marked the 115th anniversary of the start of official exchanges and the 85th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations, which had been severed for 15 years from 1944, according to the ministry.

Latvia's President Edgars Rinkevics will make a three-day visit to Japan starting Sunday to attend the World Exposition in Osaka, the Japanese government said.

During his stay through May 20, the president will hold talks with Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba and meet with Emperor Naruhito, according to the Foreign Ministry.

The government "hopes the visit will further strengthen the friendly relations between Japan and the Republic of Latvia," the ministry said.

Paraguayan President Santiago Pena Palacios and his wife will also make a five-day visit to Japan from next Monday to join a "National Day" event at the expo, the ministry said. They are scheduled to meet with Japanese Crown Prince Fumihito and his wife Princess Kiko.

© KYODO