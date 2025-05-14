 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
politics

Bulgaria, Austria, Latvia, Paraguay presidents to visit Japan for Osaka Expo

1 Comment
TOKYO

Bulgarian President Rumen Radev and Austrian President Alexander Van der Bellen will each visit Japan later this month to attend the World Exposition in the western city of Osaka, the Japanese Foreign Ministry said Wednesday.

During their respective five-day visits -- starting Saturday for Radev and next Wednesday for Van der Bellen -- they are scheduled to meet with Emperor Naruhito and Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba, the ministry said.

Last year, Japan and Bulgaria marked the 115th anniversary of the start of official exchanges and the 85th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations, which had been severed for 15 years from 1944, according to the ministry.

Latvia's President Edgars Rinkevics will make a three-day visit to Japan starting Sunday to attend the World Exposition in Osaka, the Japanese government said.

During his stay through May 20, the president will hold talks with Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba and meet with Emperor Naruhito, according to the Foreign Ministry.

The government "hopes the visit will further strengthen the friendly relations between Japan and the Republic of Latvia," the ministry said.

Paraguayan President Santiago Pena Palacios and his wife will also make a five-day visit to Japan from next Monday to join a "National Day" event at the expo, the ministry said. They are scheduled to meet with Japanese Crown Prince Fumihito and his wife Princess Kiko.

© KYODO

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.
Video promotion

Niseko Green Season 2025

1 Comment
Login to comment

visit Japan later this month to attend the World Exposition in the western city of Osaka,

When they'll visit? This month in May, that's smart, they try to avoid the summer heat in Osaka.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Aoi Matsuri

GaijinPot Travel

Art & Culture

Where to Find Art, Design & Photography Books in Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Ashidakagumo: The Giant Japanese Spider Hiding in Your House

GaijinPot Blog

Ashikaga Wisteria Festival

GaijinPot Travel

Travel

Best Spas and Saunas in Tokyo for 2025: Wellness, Design and Relaxation

GaijinPot Blog

Families

Shopping For Maternity Clothes in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Joshiryoku: How Girl Power Is Defined in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Finding Pet Friendly Apartments in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

events

Tokyo Events for May 2025

Savvy Tokyo

Sefure: ‘Sex Friend’ Aka Friends With Benefits in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

2025 Top Jobs in Japan Week 20

GaijinPot Blog

How to Ask Women Out in Japan (Without Being Creepy or Clueless)

GaijinPot Blog