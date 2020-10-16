Newsletter Signup Register / Login
People walk along an alley with restaurants in Tokyo on Friday. Photo: AP/Eugene Hoshiko
politics

Cabinet to spend ¥549.2 bil in reserve funds on virus subsidies

2 Comments
TOKYO

Japan's cabinet decided Friday to use 549.2 billion yen ($5.2 billion) in reserve funds for fiscal 2020 to finance an extension in subsidy programs designed to help struggling business operators during the coronavirus pandemic.

The funding includes 439.1 billion yen to extend by three months to December a special assistance measure for firms that are forced to furlough employees due to a virus-triggered downturn in their business.

The 8,330 yen per worker, per day subsidy was available for disaster- or downturn-hit businesses before the pandemic, but its upper limit was increased to 15,000 yen when the scale of the coronavirus crisis became apparent.

The government set aside 86.0 billion yen to put toward an existing subsidy program aimed at encouraging domestic manufacturers to reshore their overseas production bases. The push to bring business activity back to Japan is intended to help shore up supply chains in case of emergencies.

The government also allocated 24.1 billion yen to maintain support for farmers and those in the fisheries industry.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato told a press conference, "The government is determined to firmly support business continuation and help people stay employed. The additional funds are expected to spur investment in tackling new challenges and lead to economic recovery."

The government has set aside a total of 11.5 trillion yen in reserve funds under two extra budgets for the current fiscal year from April to be used in response to the pandemic. Following Friday's Cabinet approval, 7.28 trillion yen remains in the funds.





2 Comments
This is great as long as it doesn’t wind up in the pockets of corrupt politicians and executives. So many people have lost theIr income and really need the money.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

So, more travel and eating campaigns then?

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

