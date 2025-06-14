Campaigning begins for Tokyo assembly vote; 300 candidates running

Official campaigning for the Tokyo metropolitan assembly election kicked off Friday, drawing attention as a prelude to this summer's House of Councillors race, with Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba's popularity remaining sluggish.

As no party holds a majority in the 127-member assembly, all eyes are on whether Ishiba's Liberal Democratic Party can retain its seats, with approval ratings for his cabinet sometimes dipping below 30 percent, widely viewed as the "danger level."

This year marks a rare convergence of the metropolitan assembly vote, which takes place every four years, and the upper house race, held every three. As of Thursday, the number of registered voters for the Tokyo election stood at about 11.55 million.

Most of the parties -- including the LDP's coalition partner, the Komeito party, and Tomin First no Kai, founded by Tokyo Gov. Yuriko Koike -- are aggressively using social media to appeal to voters, especially to those unaffiliated.

Ishiba told reporters at his office on Friday, "We will do everything in our power to get everyone elected. It is the LDP that has the ability to resolve regional issues. We will work hard to achieve good results."

Koike, special adviser to Tomin First, said during a campaign address, "We will make decisions with a view toward what Tokyo will be like in 2050," as party leaders made their opening remarks across the capital in a bid to expand support.

Another focus is on whether the new party established by Shinji Ishimaru -- who placed second in the 2024 Tokyo gubernatorial race by raising his profile through social media -- will create a whirlwind. He is a former mayor of a city in Hiroshima Prefecture.

Major issues at stake are similar to those in national politics, such as support for households facing rising living costs and political funding scandals involving the LDP, along with child-rearing, measures against heat and other regional concerns.

Around 300 candidates are running in the assembly race, according to election commissions in Tokyo, surpassing the 271 who stood in the previous vote in 2021 and setting a record high for the past 30 years.

Currently, the LDP holds 30 seats, followed by Tomin First with 26, Komeito with 23 and the Japanese Communist Party with 19. The Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan, the main opposition force in national politics, has 12.

