 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi speaks during a press conference on the sideline of the National People's Congress (NPC) in Beijing on Sunday. Image: AP/Andy Wong
politics

China's top diplomat urges Japan not to repeat militarist past

0 Comments
BEIJING

China's top diplomat Wang Yi urged Japan on Sunday not to repeat the "disastrous path" of its past militarism, as he repeated criticism of Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi's remarks about Taiwan, a self-ruled island claimed by Beijing.

At a press conference during the annual parliamentary session, Wang said Takaichi's remarks suggesting an attack on Taiwan could present a "survival-threatening situation" for Japan that prompts a response by its defense forces, were similar to the rhetoric used by Japanese militarists in the past.

Such rhetoric only makes people in China and the rest of Asia "alert and deeply worried," Wang said, adding, "Since Taiwan affairs are purely China's internal affairs, what gives Japan the right to interfere?"

"China is already a strong country," the foreign minister said, adding, "The 1.4 billion people of China will never allow anyone to justify colonialism or reverse history's verdict on aggression." Taiwan was under Japanese colonial rule between 1895 and 1945.

Since Takaichi's remarks in parliament in November, China has implemented trade restrictions and urged its citizens to avoid traveling to Japan.

"The future of China-Japan relations hinges on Japan's choice," Wang said, with Beijing demanding the withdrawal of Takaichi's comments.

Following the victory of the Liberal Democratic Party led by Takaichi, a security hawk, and its coalition partner in the House of Representatives election in February, China has expressed concern that Japan could boost its defense capabilities and accelerate deliberations on amending its war-renouncing Constitution.

Wang indicated at the news conference on the sidelines of the National People's Congress session that the Japanese prime minister's comments could be interpreted as "a way to hollow out Japan's pacifist Constitution, which renounces the right of belligerency."

The top diplomat reiterated that the issue of Taiwan is "at the core of China's core interests" and "a red line that must not be crossed." Communist-led China and the democratic island have been governed separately since 1949 after a civil war.

"Realizing a complete reunification of the motherland is a historic process that cannot be stopped," he said.

© KYODO

©2026 GPlusMedia Inc.

Your Personal Guide in Japan

Skip the crowds. Enjoy tailor-made cultural journeys with our trusted licensed guides.

Apply Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

events

Tokyo Events For March 2026

Savvy Tokyo

Events

Tokyo Area Events for March 2026 

GaijinPot Blog

Food

Top 10 Sakura Afternoon Tea in Tokyo 2026

Savvy Tokyo

2026 Top Jobs in Japan Week 10

GaijinPot Blog

Events

Osaka Area Events for March 2026

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Kawasaki: A Guide To Japan’s Art-Filled Industrial City

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Bar Touts in Japan: What Kyakuhiki Are and How to Avoid Nightlife Scams

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

The Johatsu: Why People Voluntarily Disappear in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Mito Plum Blossom Festival

GaijinPot Travel

5 Famous Foods You’ll Find in Kochi

GaijinPot Travel

Tips for Moving in Japan During Busy Season

GaijinPot Blog

Japan’s Highly Skilled Professional Visa: The Fast Track to Permanent Residency

GaijinPot Blog