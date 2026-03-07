China's top diplomat urges Japan not to repeat militarist past

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi speaks during a press conference on the sideline of the National People's Congress (NPC) in Beijing on Sunday.

China's top diplomat Wang Yi urged Japan on Sunday not to repeat the "disastrous path" of its past militarism, as he repeated criticism of Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi's remarks about Taiwan, a self-ruled island claimed by Beijing.

At a press conference during the annual parliamentary session, Wang said Takaichi's remarks suggesting an attack on Taiwan could present a "survival-threatening situation" for Japan that prompts a response by its defense forces, were similar to the rhetoric used by Japanese militarists in the past.

Such rhetoric only makes people in China and the rest of Asia "alert and deeply worried," Wang said, adding, "Since Taiwan affairs are purely China's internal affairs, what gives Japan the right to interfere?"

"China is already a strong country," the foreign minister said, adding, "The 1.4 billion people of China will never allow anyone to justify colonialism or reverse history's verdict on aggression." Taiwan was under Japanese colonial rule between 1895 and 1945.

Since Takaichi's remarks in parliament in November, China has implemented trade restrictions and urged its citizens to avoid traveling to Japan.

"The future of China-Japan relations hinges on Japan's choice," Wang said, with Beijing demanding the withdrawal of Takaichi's comments.

Following the victory of the Liberal Democratic Party led by Takaichi, a security hawk, and its coalition partner in the House of Representatives election in February, China has expressed concern that Japan could boost its defense capabilities and accelerate deliberations on amending its war-renouncing Constitution.

Wang indicated at the news conference on the sidelines of the National People's Congress session that the Japanese prime minister's comments could be interpreted as "a way to hollow out Japan's pacifist Constitution, which renounces the right of belligerency."

The top diplomat reiterated that the issue of Taiwan is "at the core of China's core interests" and "a red line that must not be crossed." Communist-led China and the democratic island have been governed separately since 1949 after a civil war.

"Realizing a complete reunification of the motherland is a historic process that cannot be stopped," he said.

© KYODO