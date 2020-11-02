Newsletter Signup Register / Login
politics

Chinese ships spotted near Japanese islands for record number of days

0 Comments
NAHA

Chinese coast guard ships were spotted Monday near the Japanese-controlled Senkakus in the East China Sea, marking a new record for the number of days in a year that Chinese vessels have been seen near the uninhabited islands, the Japan Coast Guard said.

Four Chinese ships were spotted in the so-called contiguous zone outside Japanese waters, the coast guard said, adding Chinese vessels have now been observed near the islands, claimed by Beijing, for a 283 days this year and also for the 57th day in a row.

China, which calls the islands Diaoyu, has ratcheted up pressure on Japan by sending its vessels into or near Japan's territorial waters around the islands.

Last month, Chinese coast guard ships entered Japanese territorial waters near the Senkakus for a record length of time, drawing objections from Tokyo.

"We take the repeated entry into the contiguous zone and intrusions into Japanese territorial waters very seriously, and have issued warnings through our coast guard ships as well as made strong protests through diplomatic channels," Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato said in a press conference on Monday.

"We will remain vigilant and, coordinating among the relevant ministries, continue to gather information and maintain surveillance over the Senkaku Islands in order to protect our territory," the top government spokesman said.

The islets in the resource-rich sea are also claimed by Taiwan, which calls them Tiaoyutai.

© KYODO

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

Limited Time Offer For Free Japanese Classes!

Now is the time to start learning Japanese with Kumon!

Apply Now

0 Comments
Login to comment

Sad to see the development of the situation. Is China's move motivated by its desire to restore the old tributary system in East Asia, so that they think it's waste of time to engage in dialogue now over the territorial issue?

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For November 7-8

Savvy Tokyo

Food & Drink

5 Japanese Cooking Sites to Follow

Savvy Tokyo

Japanese Recipe Adventures: Sweet Potato Ghosts

GaijinPot Blog

2020 Top Jobs in Japan Week 44

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

What Ghost of Tsushima Gets Right and Wrong About Japan’s Past

GaijinPot Blog

Top Jobs in Japan with No Japanese Required Week 43, 2020

GaijinPot Blog

2020 Top Jobs in Japan Week 43

GaijinPot Blog

LGBT

Beauty Blenda Tokyo

GaijinPot Travel

Apartments to rent for less than ¥100,000 in Ikebukuro—October 2020

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

Spooking Yourself While Social Distancing

Savvy Tokyo

Art & Culture

Tatami Room: The Heart Of Japanese Contemporary Home

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

5 Ways to have an Online Halloween in Japan This Year

GaijinPot Blog