'Comfort women' memorial removed from Manila baywalk

A memorial dedicated to Filipino "comfort women" forced to work in Japanese brothels during World War II was removed Friday night, days after suspicions surfaced about its possible demolition.

The bronze statue of a blindfolded, early 1900's-era Filipino woman was removed from Roxas Boulevard in Manila, workers leaving behind only debris fenced in by makeshift barriers.

Around two weeks ago, a Department of Public Works and Highways backhoe was seen parked beside the memorial, sparking speculation that it was to be demolished.

Local women's rights organization Gabriela and cultural group Kaisa Para sa Kaunlaran (Unity for Progress) last Wednesday expressed their opposition to removing it, with both groups vowing to write to the government about the matter.

The term comfort women is a euphemism used to refer to women forced to work in brothels catering to Japanese soldiers during World War II.

Government workers interviewed by Kyodo News in the area Saturday morning said the memorial was removed so that pipes could be laid underground.

According to the Japanese Embassy in Manila, the Philippine government had notified the embassy of its intention to remove the statue that was erected in December. The embassy had expressed concerns over the statue.

In January, Japanese Internal Affairs and Communications Minister Seiko Noda visited Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte to express displeasure over the memorial.

Since then, the Philippine government has been sending mixed messages on whether or not it supports advocacy efforts on behalf of former comfort women.

Duterte said in January that he cannot curtail the freedom of expression demonstrated by the groups who pushed for the statue to be erected. But his Foreign Affairs Secretary, Alan Cayetano, said the Philippines cannot strengthen its relationship with Japan if it keeps inflaming a matter that is considered "settled."

