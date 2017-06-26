Defense minister suggests SDF support LDP candidate in Tokyo election

Defense Minister Tomomi Inada suggested Tuesday that the Self-Defense Forces support a Liberal Democratic Party candidate running in Sunday's Tokyo metropolitan assembly election, sparking criticism from opposition lawmakers that her remarks amounted to a political use of the nation's defense apparatus.
In a stump speech at a campaign rally in Tokyo's Itabashi Ward, Inada asked voters to cast ballots for her party's candidate, saying the request came from "the Defense Ministry, the SDF, the defense minister and the LDP." Hours later, she told reporters she will "withdraw" the remarks on the grounds they can be "misunderstood."
Inada's original remarks appeared to deviate from the principle of neutrality expected of an administrative branch. A law governing the SDF imposes restrictions on the political activities of their personnel.
An SDF officer said Inada has given the impression she "unilaterally used" the SDF even though SDF personnel are not allowed to make political statements. "I'm afraid people may misunderstand that all SDF personnel support the LDP," the officer said.
The remarks by Inada, a lawyer-turned-lawmaker, could deal a fresh blow to the government of Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and the LDP, with both under pressure due to the ruling coalition's handling of controversial "conspiracy" legislation and allegations that Abe used his influence to enable the opening of a university department by an educational group run by a close friend.
Toshio Ogawa, a House of Councillors member from the main opposition Democratic Party, criticized Inada, telling Kyodo News that Inada has been using the defense administrative branch "completely as her own," even though it is supposed to serve the public.
Questions over her remarks also mounted within the LDP. One member who used to be a cabinet minister urged Inada to "immediately" apologize for her remarks, given that the LDP is waging a close electoral race with a party led by popular Gov Yuriko Koike for control of the metropolitan assembly.
Shortly after making the remarks, Inada told reporters, "I used such language as part of my efforts to convey my appreciation to people in the community, but I'm supporting the candidate strictly as a member of the LDP."
Tomoaki Iwai, a political science professor at Nihon University, noted that the Defense Ministry and the SDF are supposed to be independent of a particular political party or force. "Even though she's a cabinet minister, she's not supposed to back a candidate in an election as an LDP member," he said, adding she "went too far" this time.
The latest controversy follows criticism of the top uniformed SDF officer after he made comments that could be taken as political. Adm. Katsutoshi Kawano, chief of the SDF's Joint Staff, said last month he would be "very thankful" if the existence of the SDF is stipulated in the Constitution as recently proposed by the prime minister.© KYODO
39 Comments
gogogo
I can't believe a former lawyer would make this mistake, sounds like it was said on purpose and then retracted when it backfired.
Cricky
This is a very serious and troubling act, invoking the memories of the last time the military were involved with politics. She might have jumped the gun on this. But showed exactly what the Nippon Party have planned.
Speed
Either she's ignorant or purposely flouting the law.
If she's a former lawyer then I'm guessing it's the latter.
She should should step down or be removed.
Swift_Justice
No surprise the the LDP is using Japan as its personal fiefdom.
thepersoniamnow
I was not aware that the SDF was an entity that could physically vote.
Cricky
By lunch time she will have forgotten saying it, like last time. She does have a track record of forgetfulness. And a host of other problems, as mad as a bag of cats. And the defence minister, what could possibly go wrong.
thepersoniamnow
@cricky
She is only the defense minister because she is a woman, and Abe wants to appear progressive.
What credentials does she have to defend Japan in a war or to lead the military?
Simon Foston
Hah. Understood all too well, more like.
Yubaru
She said what she said....and she meant it. The LDP is worried that they are going to lose control!
Next, expect comments from Suga, Aso, and eventually Abe himself....
Alfie Noakes
Oh, Tomomi Inada. Just when you thought it was safe to go out in public again and open your mouth.
Best mates with the Japan National Socialist Party leader, financially supported by people "close to" race-hate group Zaitokukai, losing lawyer in the infamous Nanking 100 decapitation case, serial liar in the Diet, Yasukuni-licker extraordinaire.
Can there be any doubt, any at all, as to what this woman is and what the Abe government is?
UK9393
She actually reminds of Conway, the straggly hair, age strata and absolute idiocy.
Ricky Kaminski
Still love the reflexive defence of how their actions may be "misunderstood". Brilliant lawyering mate!
Dango bong
she is in so far over her head. this is what you get when you use women/minorities as quota fillers rather than appointing qualified people
Aly Rustom
Then she should be fired. Simple.
Apologize? What a joke the state of politics in Japan is. Seriously.
Pathetic, pathetic attempt at backpedaling.
She's both Speed.
That about sums it up.
MarkX
The problem is so many people are so used to being told what to do, they don't see anything wrong with this, which is why it is all the more dangerous! After the Moritomo Gakuin scandal and the lies she told during that, I thought she would be sacked, but it shows the resiliency or the Teflon like coating these LDP politicians have that whatever they say or do, never sticks to them and slides right off.
Pukey2
UK:
She actually reminds me of Jeff 'Elmer Fudd' Sessions. The way they both seem to suffer from Alzheimer's. Amazing how these sort of people are given the responsibiities they have.
itsonlyrocknroll
If there is any justice, voters in Sunday's Tokyo metropolitan assembly elections, will treat Defense Minister Tomomi Inada suggestion and in accordance the arrogant and rather louche Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and a LDP government that has clearly run its course, with the same contempt that has been bestowed upon the electorate.
Kasper123
Her intentions are obviously clear! Abuse of political power by Tomomi Inada! I have at least not seen or witnessed this kind of political behaviour by a defense minister in any other "westernized" country (member of OECD)?!
Citizen2012
Minister Tomomi Inada & LDP showing more of its fascist nature, she must step down immediately, she went too far!
Probably soon to be "re-interpreted" by the LDP as conveying a total opposite meaning.
smithinjapan
"In a stump speech at a campaign rally in Tokyo's Itabashi Ward, Inada asked voters to cast ballots for her party's candidate, saying the request came from "the Defense Ministry, the SDF, the defense minister and the LDP." Hours later, she told reporters she will "withdraw" the remarks on the grounds they can be "misunderstood.""
Here we go again! Make scandalous and outrageous remarks, even threats, and when you get in trouble say you "retract" or "withdraw" them, as though it changes anything. This woman is nothing short of criminal.
mulan
If Inada believes that she owns SDF, then she is really disqualify for her position. SDF deserves a better face.
Kobe White Bar Owner
Foot in mouth seems to be a really issue with the LDP. Aways find the name liberal democratic party ironic as they are not liberal/democratic or a party, anyhow i digress.
BakabonPapa
The Sarah Palin of Japan ... no, worse - more devious.
mulan
Why is Inada a defense minister? Does she know The ART OF WAR? Does she know anything militarily? What can she say when meets other nations war heads? Can she see a real threat not just imagine one?
Simon Foston
mulanToday 10:01 am JST
Because she's Shinzo Abe's chum and he thinks she's just super.
None of which really matters if you belong to Nippon Kaigi and believe the same neo-nazi claptrap as the Prime Minister - or pretend that you do to get the geriatric nationalist/fascist vote.
Goodlucktoyou
LDP must be pretty bloody despair to win. they presently control everything except Tokyo. of course she should resign...but tomorrow all Japanese will have forgotten.
suga will say something while reading a statement of denial with eyes facing down.
Scrote
Inada should know that civil servants and the SDF are not allowed to campaign in elections, or express support for a political party. They cannot even do this in their free time. Inada should know that there is police surveillance of civil servants thought to be sympathetic to the communist party and that those people are followed in an attempt to catch them engaging in political activities so that they can be sacked.
Inada does know those things, but is so arrogant that she believes she can say and do whatever she likes and Abe is the same. These people are absolutely corrupt, they ignore the law with impunity and exert political influence over the Japanese "justice" system to keep themselves and their criminal mates out of prison. It's hardly any different from China, and with the new "terror" laws they will soon be locking up political opponents too.
Simon Foston
It appears from the down votes that Ms Inada has an admirer here. Why won't they say anything in her defence? I could do with a laugh.
Northernlife
Another Abe puppet...
cucashopboy
itsonlyrocknrollToday 08:56 am JST
If there is any justice, voters in Sunday's Tokyo metropolitan assembly elections, will treat Defense Minister Tomomi Inada suggestion and in accordance the arrogant and rather louche Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and a LDP government that has clearly run its course, with the same contempt that has been bestowed upon the electorate.
A similar thing happened in Britain a few weeks ago, let's hope it happens on Sunday in Tokyo. I'm not holding my breath though.
pacint
Mulan.
Art of War is ok, prefer the 'Book of 5 Rings' by Miyamoto Musashi.
Being Japanese she should have studied it.
theeastisred
What an absolute moron. She should resign or be fired immediately. Once again we are reminded of the grotesque lack of quality people involved in politics in Japan.
drlucifer
I don't blame her, the people deserve what they are getting.
The passivity is mind boggling.
pacint
Current LDP is rubbish.
But Japan became the 2nd largest economy under them.
drlucifer
That doesn't give the LDP a carte-blanche to do as they like.
And under them Japan has slipped to 3rd and the down slide
continues.
socrateos
Hopefully Koike kicks out as many LDP members as possible from Tokyo Assembly in the coming election.
pacint
We agree, reread sentence 1. ;)
AgentX
Japan became the 2nd largest economy on the back of modern slavery and massive fiscal scams that subsequently drove the economy into the ground. Millions gave up their personal lives and families, forced to do more for the company (and in turn, the state) or risk being pushed out.
And did the people become wealthy out of it? NO, they are still slaves, and now the working poor on top of it. People pay taxes but where does it go?
Anyway who thinks Japan's 'amazing rise to power' was a good thing needs their head examined, and I'd wager that do not live and work in Japan, too (or at least not for long, or just under a rare, cushy job). The way Japan became the 2nd largest economy (and now sliding down) was the fruits of pure greed and inhumane practices. There was nothing good about the way it was done.
itsonlyrocknroll
Hi, cucashopboy, that would not be an unreasonable conclusion to draw from the theory of all political elite that wallow in their own self importance. In reality a mediocre privileged bunch. Entitlement over the ability to legitimately inspire trust through leadership. Is it any wonder that an ever increasing number of 18 to 25 year olds recoil at any mention or conversation about government or party politics?.
Defense Minister Tomomi Inada crass duplicitous behaviour is laced with such blatant disdain and disrespect for any semblance of parliamentary democratic process. Tomoni Inada demeanour shows a total absence of ignominy, and an appalling mockery and disregard for the electorate, importantly the will of the people. This abuse of power is commensurate throughout LDP government and Prime Minister Shinzo Abe cabinet.
Gov Yuriko Koike needs to politically toughen up stand her ground and make the difficult decisions ruthlessly, especially where Tokyo 2020 is concerned. Don't flinch from pointing fingers, naming and shaming.