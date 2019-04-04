Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Ichiro Tsukada, a senior vice minister at the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism, speaks to reporters in Tokyo after resigning on Friday. Photo: KYODO
politics

Deputy land minister quits over comment on favoring Abe, Aso

0 Comments
TOKYO

A deputy land minister tendered his resignation Friday after he came under fire for saying in public he made a special decision related to a road project to please Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and Deputy Prime Minister Taro Aso.

"I decided to take responsibility for having eroded public trust in government and caused a political stalemate," Ichiro Tsukada, a senior vice minister at the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism, told a press conference in explaining the reason behind his resignation.

The abrupt departure of Tsukada, 55, could become a headache for the Abe administration only days before voters cast their ballots in simultaneous elections to choose governors, mayors and assembly members across the country.

Pressure grew within the ruling Liberal Democratic Party on Tsukada to quit, apparently leading Abe to change his mind and accept his resignation to minimize any negative impact on the elections. Abe initially said the deputy minister should achieve accountability but can remain in his position.

The results of the local elections could also influence the outcome of the House of Councillors race this summer.

Opposition party leaders are expected to grill Abe, who initially defended Tsukada, in the remainder of the current Diet session, calling his resignation "too late."

In front of supporters for a candidate in Sunday's Fukuoka gubernatorial election, Tsukada, an LDP upper house lawmaker, said he had given special treatment to feasibility research on a road project designed to link the prefectures from which Abe and Aso were elected, though without being specifically asked to do so by the two, a practice known in Japanese as sontaku.

At the gathering Monday in Kitakyushu, southwestern Japan, Tsukada recalled that Hiromi Yoshida, LDP upper house secretary general, told him in December that the project was meant to link Yamaguchi and Fukuoka prefectures, home constituencies of the premier and deputy prime minister, and that he "quickly got the message."

"I said I'd deal with it," said Tsukada, who formerly served as a secretary under Aso.

The road project was frozen in 2008 due to fiscal woes, but the prefectural governments resumed gathering traffic data in fiscal 2013 and have been receiving state subsidies from since fiscal 2017. In the fiscal 2019 budget, the central government allocated research funds for it.

Similar allegations have haunted the Abe administration, with suspicions that senior bureaucrats gave special treatment to school operators who have ties with Abe and his wife Akie in a land purchase and approval of a vet school project.

© KYODO

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

Get your tickets for Fuji Rock Festival 2019

If you live outside of Japan, tickets are available now through JapanToday!

July 26 ~ 28, Naeba Ski Resort

Buy Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Live

Here’s What Japanese Twitter Thinks of the New Era Name

GaijinPot Blog

Explore

How Did Cherry Blossom Viewing Start in Japan?

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For Apr 6-7

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a free drink!

GOOD MORNING CAFE & GRILL Kyuri

Offer

Free dessert!

Chandelier Table

Offer

Get a free drink!

L'Antica Pizzeria da Michele Fukuoka

Food & Drink

Drawing House Of Hibiya: Your New Favorite Elegant Restaurant With a Breathtaking View

Savvy Tokyo

Health & Beauty

6 Ways To Change Your Look This Spring (And Feel Totally Awesome)

Savvy Tokyo

LGBT

Adezakura

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

Offer

Get a free dessert after Napoli-style pizza!

AOI NAPOLI IN THE PARK

Hot springs

Tsubame Onsen

GaijinPot Travel