politics

Earlier elections eyed to push Osaka metropolitan idea

TOKYO

Osaka Gov Ichiro Matsui and Osaka Mayor Hirofumi Yoshimura said Monday they may step down before their terms expire next year to use the elections to try and realize their goal of reorganizing Osaka city into a metropolitan government similar to Tokyo's.

The idea to form the "Osaka metropolis" -- originally a pet proposal of former Osaka Mayor Toru Hashimoto -- was put to a city referendum in May 2015 but was rejected by voters. Matsui and Yoshimura were both elected to their current positions in November the same year, vowing to make another try.

An Osaka-based political party led by Matsui had initially aimed to hold a referendum in the fall this year, but gave up the plan as talks did not make substantial progress at a panel involving prefectural and city assembly members.

Matsui's party has also been facing headwinds in pushing ahead with the issue at both prefectural and mayoral assemblies where its members do not hold a majority.

To hold a local referendum, the panel has to draw up a plan on how to reorganize the city administration into a metropolitan government and have it passed through both prefectural and city assemblies.

Matsui told reporters on Monday that he is having difficulties in winning support from the Komeito party, which he sees as vital to realize a referendum. The Liberal Democratic Party has been against the Osaka metropolis plan.

"We want to once again seek the will of people" on the issue, the governor said, saying he is weighing as one option to leave office in the middle of his term so that elections to pick the Osaka governor and Osaka mayor will fall on the same day as unified local elections in the spring next year.

The current terms for the Osaka governor and Osaka mayor are set to end in November and December next year, respectively.

The idea of creating a metropolitan Osaka government involves abolishing the city's current 24 wards and establishing special wards similar to those in the country's capital Tokyo, where mayors and assembly members are chosen by election.

