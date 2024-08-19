Ex-cabinet minister Kobayashi announces bid for ruling party race

Japan's former economic security minister Takayuki Kobayashi said Monday that he will run in the ruling party's presidential election next month, becoming the first among the numerous likely contenders to declare his candidacy to succeed Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.

Kobayashi, a Harvard-educated former Finance Ministry bureaucrat, has received support from relatively young members of the Liberal Democratic Party who want to revamp its image, tainted by a slush funds scandal revealed late last year.

The ruling party is scheduled to hold the election as Kishida, whose three-year term expires at the end of September, has announced he will not seek reelection, stressing that the LDP should carry out change under new leadership.

"I want to make a new LDP, create a society where people can dream and have hopes, and push Japan to lead the world," Kobayashi said at a press conference.

Kobayashi, 49, tried to dismiss concerns that the fourth-term lower house member is too young to become the LDP leader and prime minister, although he acknowledged the challenge of not being widely known among voters.

"The fact that I am standing here today" shows that "the LDP is serious about change," he said, adding that he will steer clear of what is left of faction-based intraparty dynamics that have long characterized the ruling party.

The upcoming race, which party lawmakers say is expected to be held on Sept. 27, is shaping up to be a crowded one, involving about 10 candidates.

It comes after the disbandment of major intraparty factions, a framework that had apparently encouraged their members to act in a unified and coordinated manner.

Among familiar faces who previously ran in the LDP's races, former Defense Minister Shigeru Ishiba, 67, and Sanae Takaichi, 63, who succeeded Kobayashi as economic security minister, are preparing to announce their bids.

Ishiba, who is popular among the public, has run in the LDP leadership election four times, all of which were unsuccessful.

Former Environment Minister Shinjiro Koizumi, 43, who is often picked by voters in media polls as a future Japanese leader, said Sunday that he would "seriously consider" running, while Digital Minister Taro Kono, 61, is another possible contender.

In a Kyodo News poll released Monday, Ishiba was the top choice among respondents to succeed Kishida, ahead of Koizumi. But among LDP supporters, Koizumi, the son of former Prime Minister Junichiro Koizumi, outranked Ishiba by a narrow margin.

Several members of Kishida's Cabinet have also emerged as viable candidates. Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa has conveyed her intention to run to the prime minister, while Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi, Kishida's right-hand man, and industry minister Ken Saito are seen as potential candidates.

On Tuesday, the LDP is set to finalize the date for its first leadership race since 2021. The party's new leader is certain to become Japan's next prime minister because the ruling coalition controls both houses of parliament.

Kishida has been stung by low approval ratings following scandals related to the reporting of political funds that have engulfed the ruling party, as well as by the failure to implement effective measures to curb price hikes outpacing wage growth.

Other LDP members floated as candidates include LDP Secretary General Toshimitsu Motegi, former health minister Katsunobu Kato and Seiko Noda, who served as minister in charge of gender equality and children's policies.

To run in the presidential election, a candidate must be recommended by at least 20 LDP lawmakers.

© KYODO