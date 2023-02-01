Nobuo Ishihara, dubbed 'shadow prime minister,' dies at 96

Nobuo Ishihara, a former deputy chief cabinet secretary who earned the moniker "shadow prime minister" while serving a record seven prime ministers from 1987 to 1995, has died, the government said Wednesday. He was 96.

Ishihara, who became the top bureaucrat in the cabinet after serving as vice minister of the now-defunct Home Affairs Ministry, worked under every Japanese premier from Noboru Takeshita to Tomiichi Murayama.

He died Sunday due to multiple organ failure, Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno told a press conference.

Ishihara served as deputy chief Cabinet secretary for seven years and three months, the third-longest on record, including for the 1993 coalition government under Prime Minister Morihiro Hosokawa that briefly interrupted the Liberal Democratic Party's grip on power since 1955.

During his time serving, he won the nickname of "shadow prime minister" due to enjoying having a big say in the handling of administrative affairs at times of convulsion on the Japanese political scene.

He worked with other bureaucrats and elected politicians in the Cabinet through several historic events in post-World War II Japan, such as the 1989 funeral of Emperor Hirohito, posthumously known as Emperor Showa, the country's introduction of consumption tax the same year and the 1995 Great Hanshin Earthquake.

Japan's cabinet has three deputy secretaries under the law. One of the posts is typically taken by an elite bureaucrat and the two others by parliamentarians.

Ishihara, a native of Gunma Prefecture, entered a predecessor of the Ministry of Home Affairs in 1952 after graduating from the University of Tokyo.

Following his retirement from his government post, Ishihara ran in the Tokyo gubernatorial election in 1995 with the backing of the LDP and other major parties but lost to Yukio Aoshima.

Ishihara became an active speaker on political affairs in recent years, speaking in a parliamentary hearing in 2014 about his involvement in the drafting of a 1993 apology over women who served in wartime Japanese military brothels.

Ishihara also expressed his opinions at hearings by a government advisory panel, which was considering ways to alleviate the burden on former Emperor Akihito following an unusual video message in 2016 that hinted at his desire to abdicate.

