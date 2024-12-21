Ex-PM Abe's widow hopes Trump will lead world to peace in 2nd term

Akie Abe, widow of slain former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, expressed hope Sunday that U.S. President-elect Donald Trump will contribute to peace in the world during his second term in the White House.
Recalling an episode when the then president visited Japan as a state guest in May 2019, she said in a speech in Tokyo, "At that time, I realized Mr Trump was a person who does not want war. I want him to lead the world to peace" after his Jan 20 inauguration.
Her remarks came after she dined with Trump and his wife Melania at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida. Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba, who took office in early October, has not held an in-person meeting with Trump since his reelection as U.S. president in November.
On what she and Trump discussed last Sunday, Abe did not give any details, only saying, "It was a good dinner."
Shortly after the November 2016 presidential election, then Prime Minister Shinzo Abe hurried to Trump Tower in New York to meet Trump. To nurture their budding friendship, he presented the fellow golf enthusiast with a gold-embellished driver.
Akie Abe recalled Trump saying at a restaurant during his visit to Japan in 2019 that he and Shinzo Abe would not have let World War II take place.© KYODO
hooktrunk2
Peace by giving into land grabbing dictators.
Newgirlintown
Never forget, this is the guy who suggested injecting disinfectant, has more than two dozen accusations of sexual assault against him as well as being a twice impeached, six times bankrupted convicted criminal. Let’s hope he brings peace to the world though.
TaiwanIsNotChina
There is not liking war and then there is appeasement.
mist1
. . . a person who does not want war. Well, I suppose that most people on this planet don't want war.
dagon
Maybe they spoke about the mutual lucrative benefits Trump and her husband derived from the Unification Church.
https://www.businessinsider.com/donald-trump-speaks-at-moonies-911-event-praises-unification-church-2021-9
The LDP was called out for their ties though there were few consequences.
They still remain a force within Trump's MAGA GOP.
And a tax exempt money making machine defrauding the gullible and using their ill-gotten gains to exert political clout.
voiceofokinawa
If that's what Trump's agenda is, I will say nothing about him. But isn't Trump's agenda "America first"? To him, if only the U.S. were prosperous, nothing would count.
quercetum
Yes, give Trump the Nobel Peace Prize. The US will quit again. No will to fight just loans.
quercetum
Irrelevant with the office of the US presidency.
Yrral
Only coming from Trump is bunch of hell
Tamarama
US Presidents are not typically orchestrators of Peace, Akie should know that. Perhaps she is just being hopeful.
Conflict and war are excellent business for the US, and has been for well over 100 years.
Hegemony and profit are what she can expect from a US President. It might be peaceful in the US, but it won't be elsewhere.