 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
FILE PHOTO: Japanese Agriculture Minister Shinjiro Koizumi in Tokyo
Japanese Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries Minister Shinjiro Koizumi speaks during a tasting event of stockpiled rice in Tokyo on May 28. Image: Reuters/Kim Kyung-Hoon
politics

Koizumi to run in LDP leadership race: sources

0 Comments
TOKYO

Agriculture minister Shinjiro Koizumi has voiced his intention to run in the ruling Liberal Democratic Party's presidential race, sources close to him said Friday, about a week after Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba announced he will step down.

Koizumi, who reportedly persuaded Ishiba to resign, has recently taken the spotlight with efforts to address surging rice prices in Japan. The 44-year-old son of former Prime Minister Junichiro Koizumi also ran in the LDP's leadership race last year.

So far, former Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi and former economic security minister Takayuki Kobayashi have announced their candidacies for the race.

Former economic security minister Sanae Takaichi, who is seeking to become Japan's first female prime minister, and Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi also plan to run in the Oct 4 contest, party sources said. All ran for the LDP presidency in September 2024.

Some political commentators say the presidential election could come down to a two-horse race between Koizumi and Takaichi, a conservative lawmaker who shares the hawkish views of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, who was assassinated in 2022.

Koizumi, a sixth-term House of Representatives lawmaker, is arranging to hold a press conference next week to announce his candidacy after consulting supporters on Saturday, the sources close to him said.

At a ministerial press conference on Friday, Koizumi said he would "make a final decision by listening to the voices" of people in his constituency, adding the LDP, in power almost continuously since 1955, is in a "crisis."

In the previous LDP leadership race, Koizumi garnered more support from lawmakers than any of the other eight candidates but failed to advance to the runoff after coming third in total ballots, including rank-and-file members.

Koizumi assumed the post of agriculture, forestry and fisheries minister in May after his predecessor, Taku Eto, resigned over a gaffe about gifts of rice from supporters, which undermined public support for the LDP.

Takaichi, labeled a "right-wing" nationalist by Chinese state-run media for her repeated visits to the war-linked Yasukuni shrine, was defeated by Ishiba in last year's runoff, although she received more votes in the first round.

The LDP contest was originally scheduled for 2027, at the end of Ishiba's three-year term. He announced Sunday he will resign to take responsibility for the ruling coalition's failure to retain control of the House of Councillors in an election on July 20.

The ruling coalition of the LDP and its junior partner, the Komeito party, had already lost its majority in the more powerful lower house in a general election shortly after Ishiba took office in October 2024.

© KYODO

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

Your Best Travel Companion for Every Adventure

Travel like a local with Nomad eSIM! Use code NOMJAPAN22 for 22% off. Stay connected wherever you go: easy and hassle-free!

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Japan Isn’t a Personality: The Problem With ‘Main Character Expats’

GaijinPot Blog

Health

Getting The Birth Control (Oral Contraceptive) Pill in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

10 Polite Japanese Phrases to Use at Work

GaijinPot Blog

Top 10 Bamboo Forests in Kyoto That Aren’t Arashiyama

GaijinPot Travel

Yokohama Doll Museum

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

Supporting Your Child In The Japanese School System

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Surviving A Tokyo Micro-Apartment Is Possible (If You Get Creative)

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Sustainable Fashion Brands in Japan That Use Natural Materials

Savvy Tokyo

2025 Top Jobs in Japan Week 37

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

Exploring Japan’s All-Female Bands & Ensembles

Savvy Tokyo

Events

Osaka Weekly Events: What’s On (Sept. 9–15, 2025)

GaijinPot Blog

Indian Workers in Japan: How 50,000 Jobs Are Opening Up for Indians

GaijinPot Blog