Finance Ministry admits altering land sale documents, removing name of Abe's wife

The Finance Ministry admitted Monday to having altered documents over a discounted state land sale at the center of cronyism allegations against Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, with references to Abe's wife, who was involved in a school project at the site, being deleted, ruling party lawmakers said.
The ministry's admission made to lawmakers could increase calls for Finance Minister Taro Aso, a key Abe ally, as well as the prime minister to resign to take responsibility over the matter.
The original documents quoted Moritomo Gakuen, operator of an elementary school planned to be built at the site in Osaka, as saying Akie recommended the school project "move forward because it is a good plot of land." They also said she inspected Moritomo and gave a speech there in April 2014.
An online article attached to the original version, which said Akie was "moved to tears by the school's education policy" when she visited the nationalist school operator, was also erased in the papers later disclosed to Diet members.
Akie was initially named honorary principal of the elementary school, but gave up the post after a scandal involving the controversial state land deal came to light in February last year. Opposition parties claim the Finance Ministry drastically reduced the land price, taking into consideration Akie's role in the project.
Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga said he sees no need for Aso to resign, saying in a press conference Aso "should lead the ministry's thorough investigation to get to the bottom of" the scandal. The top spokesman pledged that the government will "deal seriously with" the issue.
Yuichiro Tamaki, leader of the opposition Party of Hope, told reporters Abe himself should take responsibility over the matter, as there is now a "strong indication" that Akie was involved in the scandal.
The falsified records concern a deal reached in June 2016 to sell a state-owned plot in Osaka to the school operator, which has ties to Akie, at a heavy discount.
The scandal, which pushed down Abe's support ratings, has drawn fresh attention after a major daily reported on March 2 that the ministry's documents had been doctored to remove descriptions saying the dramatically cut land sale price was "exceptional."
Senior ruling Liberal Democratic Party members said 14 of the original documents were rewritten at the request of the ministry's headquarters after the revelation of the scandal in February 2017.
The names of several politicians, including former trade minister Takeo Hiranuma and former disaster management minister Yoshitada Konoike, were erased in the version later disclosed to Diet members.
At the request of opposition parties, the ministry last Thursday presented to the Diet what it claimed were copies of the "original documents."
But they were essentially the same as documents made available to lawmakers last year, and the ministry refused to clarify whether the papers had been altered as reported by The Asahi Shimbun.
Amid the unfolding controversy over the dubious state asset transaction, National Tax Agency head Nobuhisa Sagawa, who was formerly in charge of overseeing the state land sale, stepped down on Friday for causing confusion in Diet debate.
He was under pressure for allegedly making false parliamentary remarks while serving as director general of the ministry's Financial Bureau. The documents were believed to have been altered to make them consistent with Sagawa's responses to Diet questions on the matter.
The state-owned land in question is an 8,770-square-meter plot in Toyonaka, Osaka Prefecture that was sold to Moritomo for about 134 million yen ($1.25 million) to build a new elementary school, far below its appraised value of 956 million yen.
Prosecutors are investigating Finance Ministry officials on suspicion of selling the plot at an unreasonably cheap price and discarding negotiation records that should have been kept.
The ministry has claimed the heavily discounted sale price was calculated in light of the costs to dispose of buried waste at the site.
Yasunori Kagoike, who headed the school operator at the time of the controversial land sale, and his wife Junko have been indicted on unrelated subsidy fraud charges.© KYODO
PTownsend
Stand down Aso.
Stand down Abe.
expat
Corruption is inevitably going to arise in any country where a single party remains in control of the government for 70 years running. Abe is himself the grandson of a PM, and nearly 40% of Diet members have gotten into office on their fathers' coattails. A single party "democracy" with an extremely weak opposition lacks the sorts of checks and balances needed to keep governments honest, or even responsive.
papigiulio
Resign? I wish. Either way he will be rotated into another government position. Send and keep him away please.
taj
PTownsendToday 12:51 pm JST
Hear! Hear!
powderb
Abe has said he would resign if either he or his wife were directly involved. These are on the record quotes.
Be a man of your word.
some14some
New faces..PM, FM...Spring is just around the corner...!
Disillusioned
Cue the Doors, “This is the end....”
It will be interesting to see how this pans out and who takes the wrap for it. Abe and Aso are just gonna keep denying everything and someone will stick their head on the block for them.
Blattamexiguus
“the names of several politicians were erased in the version later disclosed to Diet members.”
so who else had their snouts in the trough? Won’t hold my breath waiting to find out.
Bintaro
Abe survived this scandal once, and doesn't seem to be in a position where he would be forced to resign (unless pushed really hard by the LDP).
Aso will not resign unless Abe does it first, I think. The guy praised Hitler and said countless stupidities without repercussions, so he's basically bullet-proof.
On the other hand, they won't be able to use North Korea as a diversion...
Yubaru
He hasn't "survived" the scandal, it was on the back burner simmering for the past few months. The "heat" is getting turned up now and rightfully so.
As the chinks start showing in Abe's armor his poll numbers will begin falling and the sharks will start circling the prey, Abe and Aso.
The media needs to keep pressing this issue, and keep digging on the University scandal, and the "fat-lady" will be smart to start warming up the vocal cords!
Jimizo
This stinks.
Reckless
Easier to think of Japanese politics as one tribe, with multiple factions.
Kaerimashita
Look how concerned he appears in the picture. Tells you that this is going nowhere.
M3M3M3
Unfortunately nothing ever seems to stick to Teflon Abe. I predict he survives this scandal as well.