Finance Ministry forms new leadership, ending months-long vacuum

In this file photo, Shigeaki Okamoto, of Japan's Ministry of Finance, gives his presentation to investors at a seminar on the Japanese economy and Japanese government bonds at the Japan Society in New York, January 20, 2005.

Japan's Finance Ministry on Friday named its new top bureaucrat and tax collecting chief, resolving a leadership vacuum that had dragged on for months after a string of resignations over scandals.

Shigeaki Okamoto, 57, was promoted to vice finance minister, a position that had been left vacant after Junichi Fukuda stepped down in April over allegations that he sexually harassed a female TV reporter. Okamoto was previously head of the ministry's Budget Bureau.

National Tax Agency No. 2 Takeshi Fujii, 55, was named as agency commissioner, replacing Nobuhisa Sagawa who resigned in March in connection with a dubious public land sale to Moritomo Gakuen, a school operator with ties to Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's wife.

"We have to reflect on the string of issues that we have had, and work to regain public trust and rebuild," Finance Minister Taro Aso told a press conference, referring to the personnel changes, approved by the Cabinet on Friday.

Aso said the ministry will set up a new panel chaired by Okamoto in trying to improve governance, and also welcome Reiko Akiike, a senior partner at Boston Consulting Group, as an adviser.

There had been speculation that Okamoto would not be given the promotion so soon because he had been reprimanded over the tampering with by ministry officials of formal records of the Moritomo deal, but Aso said this was not a problem because he had not been directly involved.

Masatsugu Asakawa, 60, vice minister of finance for international affairs, had at one point been considered for the top role but will remain as Japan's top currency diplomat for a fourth year.

Financial Bureau chief Mitsuru Ota, 58, will replace Okamoto as the head of the powerful Budget Bureau, which holds sway over government spending.

