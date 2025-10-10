Breakup of ruling coalition clouds LDP chief Takaichi's path to premiership

The ruling Liberal Democratic Party's leader Sanae Takaichi (R) and Tetsuo Saito, chief of its coalition partner Komeito, sit down for talks at the Diet in Tokyo on Friday.

By Noriyuki Suzuki

The abrupt breakup of Japan's decades-old ruling coalition has cast doubt on Sanae Takaichi's path to becoming the country's first female prime minister, triggering uncertainty and raising the prospect of a major political realignment.

Less than a week into her role as leader of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, Takaichi suffered a major setback when the Komeito party, its junior coalition partner for 26 years, decided to part ways, citing the LDP's weak response to political funds scandals.

Komeito's exit leaves the LDP in a precarious position, already battered by poor election showings, and forces it to seek support from opposition forces to ensure Takaichi secures enough votes to be elected prime minister in the upcoming parliamentary session.

Once viewed as an unshakable alliance, the collapse of the LDP-Komeito coalition, dubbed "the basics of the basics" by Takaichi, has upended power dynamics in the Diet, creating a situation where no single party holds a majority in either chamber, analysts said.

The political vacuum could complicate diplomacy ahead of U.S. President Donald Trump's envisioned visit in late October and unsettle financial markets, which reacted positively to Takaichi's election as LDP leader, sending stocks higher and dragging down the yen against the U.S. dollar and the euro.

"It's an entirely new and uncertain situation for Japan's democracy," said Hiroshi Shiratori, a political science professor at Hosei University. "The chance of Ms. Takaichi being elected has diminished, and no party now appears firmly in control," he added.

After Friday's meeting with Komeito, a visibly frustrated Takaichi called its decision "unilateral." The analysts said Komeito, a centrist party, was unhappy with the LDP's rightward shift under hawkish Takaichi and its failure to resolve political fund scandals.

Komeito chief Tetsuo Saito ruled out supporting Takaichi in the parliamentary vote to approve her as prime minister later this month. Takaichi told reporters, "I will do everything I can," vowing to secure a majority despite the coalition's collapse.

Without Komeito, the LDP falls short of the 233 votes required for a House of Representatives majority. The focus now turns to whether opposition parties such as the Democratic Party for the People and the Japan Innovation Party will lend her their backing.

The largest opposition group, the Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan, could benefit if rival parties unite behind a single candidate, while Komeito -- holding 24 lower house seats -- could play a pivotal role in determining the outcome.

"It's a big opportunity for the opposition camp when the LDP looks this vulnerable," said Hitoshi Komiya, professor at Aoyama Gakuin University. "The LDP may need to compromise or form a caretaker government to restore stability," he added.

Outgoing Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba, who led a minority government over the past year, is stepping down after his coalition's losses in both chambers. Lawmakers are considering convening a special Diet session around Oct. 20 to elect his successor.

Takaichi secretly met DPP chief Yuichiro Tamaki a day after becoming LDP chief on Oct. 4. Tamaki is seen as a viable challenger to Takaichi for the premiership.

"The moment of truth will come down to where Komeito stands," said Hosei's Shiratori. "The LDP's complacency over its dominance has led to this extraordinary political turning point."

In the powerful lower house, a candidate who wins a majority in the first round is named prime minister. If no one secures a majority, a runoff is held between the top two contenders, and the one with more votes is chosen even without a majority.

