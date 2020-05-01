Newsletter Signup Register / Login
COVID-19 INFORMATION What you need to know about the coronavirus if you are living in Japan or planning a visit.
A Japanese government panel of experts working on measures against the coronavirus meet in Tokyo on Friday. Photo: KYODO
politics

Gov't panel says state of emergency needs to be maintained 'for the time being'

7 Comments
TOKYO

A government panel of medical experts considers current emergency steps necessary "for the time being," despite the number of new daily coronavirus infections trending downward, a Japanese minister said Friday.

The experts also judged people need to change behavior "completely" until new infections fall below "a certain level," economic revitalization minister Yasutoshi Nishimura said at a press conference after the panel's meeting.

Tokyo reported 165 new infections on Friday, bringing the total in the capital to 4,317. Nationwide, the number of infections stands at 14,305, with the death toll at 455 (20 more than Thursday).

The panel, tasked with assessing the infection situation in Japan, met as Prime Minister Shinzo Abe plans to extend the nationwide state of emergency beyond May 6, probably until the end of May. One of the members said the panel agreed an extension of one month will be necessary.

Abe is expected to consult an advisory panel Monday to decide on the length of any extension.

Under the state of emergency, people are asked to stay home unless there is an urgent need to go out. Grocery shopping, hospital visits, going for walks and jogging are still allowed. Some businesses have been requested by prefectural governors to shut, and companies asked to promote work from home.

Nishimura, in charge of issues related to the state of emergency, said it is still early to lower the guard as a potential jump in COVID-19 patients will further strain the health care system.

"If (the request) for behavioral change is relaxed before we see a sufficient reduction in cases, the chances are that we will see an expansion phase again and efforts made by each person will go down the drain," Nishimura said.

Abe declared a monthlong state of emergency for Tokyo, Osaka and five other prefectures on April 7. Ahead of the Golden Week holidays from late April to early May, he expanded it to the entire nation.

The government fears people moving freely across prefectural borders will hasten the spread of COVID-19, as many Japanese return to their hometowns and go on trips during the holiday season.

It is calling for an up to 80 percent cut in person-to-person contact, and a 70 percent reduction in commuters, though available data have pointed to difficulty in hitting these targets.

© KYODO

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

7 Comments
Login to comment

Why do so many people have to assemble in one room like this? Why can't they just do it over a video call and make the announcements online via video? Japan just doesn't grasp the idea of social distancing...

1 ( +1 / -0 )

World's worst kept secret revealed!

Extension 2 of 6?

0 ( +2 / -2 )

3 Pachinko halls open in Kobe today. Hundreds lined up before 10am. Folks from Osaka made the journey too.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

We have all 2020 people!..comply or it will go on and on!

0 ( +1 / -1 )

It is calling for an up to 80 percent cut in person-to-person contact, and a 70 percent reduction in commuters, though available data have pointed to difficulty in hitting these targets.

Easy answer stop the trains! Except you wont, so, expect people to travel, as there is no penalty for NOT staying home!

Where is this famed Japanese "group" mentality?

2 ( +2 / -0 )

Why do so many people have to assemble in one room like this? Why can't they just do it over a video call and make the announcements online via video? Japan just doesn't grasp the idea of social distancing...

They dont want to have to pay for Zoom! Not to mention, press would have a hard time filming them doing their jobs!

0 ( +0 / -0 )

More vacation time! Fewer people on the beach! I love it!

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

#StayAtHome

Give An Artsy Twist To Your Quarantine With The UltraSuperNew Gallery

Savvy Tokyo

8 Side Jobs for Foreigners to Make Extra Money in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Top Jobs in Japan with No Japanese Required – Week 17, 2020

GaijinPot Blog

Health & Beauty

K-Beauty VS J-Beauty: What Are The Real Differences?

Savvy Tokyo

#StayAtHome

How To Transition Your Wardrobe From Winter To Spring

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

Tokyo Rainbow Pride 2020 Moves Online with Pride from Home Hashtag and Live Streams

GaijinPot Blog

GaijinPot Staff Coronavirus Quarantine Playlist

GaijinPot Blog