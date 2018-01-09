Gov't to compile basic plan for imperial succession by mid-March

The government said Tuesday it will compile by mid-March its basic plan on the staging of ceremonies related to Emperor Akihito's abdication on April 30, 2019, and accession to the throne the following day by Crown Prince Naruhito.
Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga, who heads a new group tasked with preparing the imperial succession ceremonies, told the first meeting of the entity Tuesday morning that the government will "do its best to smoothly hold" the rites. The abdication ceremony will be the first to be organized under the 1947 Japanese Constitution.
The cabinet of Prime Minister Shinzo Abe approved on Dec. 8 the date for the abdication of the 84-year-old emperor, who will be the first Japanese monarch to step down in more than 200 years.
"We will swiftly compile our basic policy to prepare for the (succession) events, including the enthronement ceremony, in a comprehensive and well-planned manner," Suga said.
The government is considering holding an enthronement ceremony for the 57-year-old crown prince in the fall of 2019, drawing on the ritual that took place for the current emperor's accession in 1990. The specific date will be decided in light of other ceremonies involving the imperial family that year, according to government sources.
After the gathering of the panel, Suga said the committee is expected to meet once a month and will also study how to organize a ceremony to mark the 30th anniversary of the current emperor's enthronement on Jan 7, 2019.
One of the main topics to be discussed by the body will be how to avoid a conflict with the Constitution in arranging the first abdication ceremony in modern Japan.
As Article 4 bans the emperor from having political power, government officials are concerned that if the emperor's reasons for abdicating are read out by an agent following old ceremonial tradition, this would imply that he is relinquishing the throne based on his own will, thus violating the supreme law.
One member of the committee said the basic idea and content of the 1990 accession ceremony should be followed as the event was conducted so as not to infringe on the Constitution, according to Suga.
The seven-member committee is comprised of governmental officials, including Deputy Chief Cabinet Secretary Kazuhiro Sugita and the Imperial Household Agency's Grand Steward Shinichiro Yamamoto. Suga said it plans to hear opinions of experts on imperial matters and history.
Emperor Akihito wishes to retire in a ceremony that is "as simple as possible," without inviting foreign dignitaries or holding a parade. He does not plan to appear before the general public at the Imperial Palace on the occasion, Yamamoto said earlier.
The emperor, who has had heart surgery and underwent treatment for prostate cancer, signaled his desire to step down in a rare video message aired in August 2016, expressing concern about his advanced age and weakening health. He will be 85 when he abdicates.
Japan's parliament enacted a one-off law last June allowing him to pass the throne onto the crown prince. The special legislation was needed as the Imperial House Law lacks a provision on abdication.© KYODO
Yubaru
Why do I have the feeling we are going to be hearing about all these plans and what not over the course of the coming year and next year, until the actual "ceremony" takes place?
Be done with it and let the man retire in peace!
Yubaru
Just "reinterpret" the law as Abe is so willing to do with other parts of the constitution! These folks have their priorities screwed up big time!
garypen
Why is there no succession plan already in place? What if he died tomorrow?
Yubaru
Believe me this is EXACTLY what I get the feeling Abe and company are hoping for, so they dont have to go through the abdication process.
There IS a succession plan in place, IF he passes away. The oldest male son, or oldest male in the line of succession would become Emperor. Since the Crown Prince has no male heirs, after him would come is younger brother and then his younger brother's son.
sf2k
Not only are they going to continue to torture the Emperor, but the public as well. Could be all done in 2 seconds. "Hey junior, I leave the rest to you" to...
Schopenhauer
The royal family or the imperial system of Japan was at a stake when Japan surrendered to U.S. in 1945. It was saved by the decision of Gen. Douglas MacArthur. Emperor Hirohito later visited U.S. in 1975. All Americans thought he would visit the tomb of Douglas MacArthur. But Hirohito did not and dispatched his proxy to lay flowers to the tomb of MacArthur. Mrs. MacArthur was very upset and angry that the emperor did not personally visit the tomb of his life saver.
nakanoguy01
there is a succession plan, just no abdication plan. as the article states, the constitution doesn't contain any law where an emperor relinquishes the thrown:
come on, this is japan. simple things are made more complex for no gosh darn reason.
bosphorus
I wonder how much money is wasted on imperial family from the budget of Japan, taken from out of our pockets? This is the money that could be distributed among victims of Fukushima disaster and among poor people. The best succession plan could be no succession plan at all, just completely abolishing the monarchy. "Republic of Japan" sounds good to me.