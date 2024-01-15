Gov't to extend ¥100 bil from reserve funds for quake relief

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Sunday the government will extend an additional 100 billion yen from reserve funds under the fiscal 2023 budget within the month to help improve the living conditions of people affected by a powerful New Year's Day earthquake that struck central Japan.

His remarks about using reserve funds for an emergency aid package that the government is compiling came as he visited areas devastated by the quake that hit Ishikawa Prefecture and surrounding areas to assess the damage and meet affected people.

The emergency package will comprise measures such as securing temporary housing for those affected and rebuilding infrastructure damaged by the magnitude-7.6 quake that struck the Noto Peninsula on the Sea of Japan coast.

The package will also include steps to process disaster waste and help rebuild industries, including farming, fishing and tourism.

Last week, Kishida's cabinet agreed to extend 4.74 billion yen from reserve funds under the fiscal 2023 budget to help finance relief measures, including those that help affected residents better cope with the cold weather in the region.

The death toll from the disaster was 221 as of Saturday, with people in disaster-stricken areas facing the challenges of severed roads and no water supply.

Kishida also told reporters the government plans to double the reserve funds earmarked in the draft budget for fiscal 2024, which starts in April, from the current 500 billion yen to 1 trillion yen. His cabinet is set to propose the change soon.

Kishida inspected the situation in Ishikawa Prefecture from a helicopter and visited evacuation centers in Wajima and Suzu, which were most severely damaged by the quake.

He expressed his gratitude and encouraged Self-Defense Forces personnel engaged in search and other operations when he visited a base in Wajima.

