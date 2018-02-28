Gov't to remove contentious part in labor reform draft bill: Abe

The government will revise a draft bill for labor reforms to remove a contentious part after disputes between the ruling and opposition parties over an erroneous working-hour survey related to the bill, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said early Thursday.
The government is now set to drop a proposal in the draft bill to expand the application of the so-called discretionary labor system, in which employees are paid based on fixed work hours instead of actual hours spent for the job, Abe told reporters.
Numerous errors in a labor ministry survey that was initially designed to be used to promote the new discretionary labor system sparked criticism from opposition parties that say the government is trying to use the flawed data in favor of its proposal.
The clashes between the ruling and opposition parties prevented smooth deliberations on a budget bill for fiscal 2018, as opposition parties insist they would not agree to a vote on the budget bill unless the labor bill is retracted and a fresh survey is conducted.
The revision is expected to deal a blow to Abe as work-style reforms are a pillar of one of his administration's key bills for the current Diet session.
The labor reform bill contains imposing a binding limit on long working hours and exempting certain high-paid professionals from a legal overtime cap, according to Abe.
Abe indicated Wednesday the government may delay submitting the labor reform bill.
"The government will not be able to move forward on the bill unless we accurately assess the current (work) conditions" of the discretionary labor system, he told the lower house budget committee. "It will take a certain period of time."
The Health, Labor and Welfare Ministry is considering delaying submitting the bill by about a month to late March, people familiar with the matter have said.
Under the discretionary labor system, employees are given a fixed number of overtime hours and are paid on the assumption they worked those hours, meaning any further overtime is unpaid.
Abe is seeking to reshape the country's work culture with the backing of business lobbies. But opposition parties, including those supported by labor unions, argue it could worsen a culture of overwork that has led to suicides and other deaths.
The survey conducted in 2013 concluded that the average worker on a discretionary labor contract generally works shorter hours than one on a conventional contract.
But the ministry said last week it used two different methods to collect the data, making its results unusable for drawing comparisons and prompting the premier to withdraw his Diet remarks based on it.
Five opposition parties demanded the dismissal of the chairman of the House of Representatives Budget Committee which on Wednesday approved a record 97.71 trillion yen ($911 billion) budget for the year starting April 1. The bill passed a plenary session of the lower house later in the day.
Meanwhile, the ruling and opposition parties agreed to hold meetings of the upper house budget committee on Thursday and Friday, attended by Abe and all of his cabinet members.© KYODO
Yubaru
What else is new? There are far too many instances where "flawed" data is used and accepted here.
It is nice to see that Abe FINALLY got called out on the carpet and was forced to withdraw something because of it!
Cricky
A descrace that a government department who are paid by tax payers are unable to present actual facts. Rather the "facts" the regime want. This labour reform bill is 50 years out of date and bears no relevance to what is happening in 2018.
Disillusioned
Current work conditions? Do they mean they don’t know? Wages are down and taxes are up. People are doing excessive amounts overtime in order to keep their jobs on yearly reviewed contracts. They have no job security and, as a result, take no pride in their work forcing down quality of products and efficiency in the workplace. The government keeps spouting how the want women back in the workforce, but have done nothing about equality in the workplace or addressed the child care crisis.
Aly Rustom
Agree with the above 3 commentators. Pretty much summed it up. Nothing else to say except that the picture gave me morning sickness.
fxgai
Elected in 2012, promising bold structural reforms, six years later the administration he leads has failed to even tinker around the edges of labour market regulations.
You have to be bold! This is not bold!
fxgai
I don’t think you can call it a “budget”, you may call it record spending though. 35 trillion or so if that is to be deficit financed by the central bank “printing presses”.
Not a budget, just spending.
fxgai
Agree with your comment Crikey but have some issues with just this part.
Your comment applies specifically to the class of contract workers.
But it is not true of the class of full time permanent workers.
I strongly believe that Japan’s most serious labour market issue is the existence of these two classes of worker.
There was a study that showed a whopping 40% of permanent workers suffering from low motivation - that is secure, permanent workers.
Their lack of motivation more likely stems from their boring work place, not being able to fully use their skills and abilities etc
Bold reforms would (1) level the playing field for all workers, removing the two classes of worker, and (2) encourage labour mobility so that people can use their skills to the best degree in a work place where those skills are in demand by a successful employer.
Educator60
“ a labor ministry survey that was initially designed to be used to promote the new discretionary labor system “
Is this a poor translation? Was the survey actually designed to have a predetermined outcome? Anyway, whether it was an improper endeavor from the start or just incredibly incompetent, I’m glad they’ve been called out on it and Abs’s been forced to backtrack. How they even thought they could sneak through such a laughably bad bunch of data is a mystery. Did they really think the opposition wouldn’t spot the hundreds of odd bits such as people supposedy having worked 45 hours in one day?
Cricky
That quote was disillusioned not mine, credit where credit due. And I agree the current system is unsustainable, And the governments response unfathnoble.
dcog9065
Yeah, the government needs to fix the flawed data issue ASAP. Using inaccurate data severely undermines confidence in the accuracy of government statistics and using flawed data deliberately is unacceptable