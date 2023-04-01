Hayashi meets with China's Qin; seeks release of Japanese national

Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi began talks Sunday with his Chinese counterpart Qin Gang in Beijing, with the top Japanese diplomat expected to seek the prompt release of a Japanese businessman detained on suspicion of espionage and convey Tokyo's concerns over a territorial row.

In his opening remarks, Hayashi said it is becoming "increasingly important" Japan and China uphold "constructive and stable" bilateral relations, agreed upon by Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and Chinese President Xi Jinping during their summit talks last November, despite the "many challenges."

Qin noted that this year marks the 45th anniversary of the signing of the 1978 bilateral Peace and Friendship Treaty and that "right choices" must be made to honor the spirit of the pact. He vowed to work with Hayashi to promote further exchanges and dialogue so that the two countries can "move ahead by removing obstacles."

The meeting is the first to be conducted in person between Hayashi, who is undertaking what is the first trip to China by a Japanese foreign minister since December 2019, and Qin, who assumed his ministerial post late last year.

Hayashi is set to meet with China's foreign policy chief Wang Yi and Premier Li Qiang later Sunday. He will be the first Japanese minister to meet with Li, who assumed the premiership last month.

The detained man, a senior employee of Japanese pharmaceutical firm Astellas Pharma Inc., was arrested in China last month on suspicion of engaging in espionage. Tokyo has been calling for his early release and the provision of consular access to the Japanese national.

The Japanese minister is also expected to express Tokyo's concern over the repeated entry of Chinese vessels into waters near the Japanese-controlled Senkaku Islands in the East China Sea, which are claimed by Beijing, and joint military activities between China and Russia near Japanese territory.

On Taiwan, the self-ruled democratic island regarded by Beijing as its territory, Hayashi is expected to underscore the importance of peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait amid increasing Chinese military pressure in the region.

The top Japanese diplomat will also likely request that China plays a "responsible role," based upon international law, in working toward peace and stability in Ukraine, currently defending itself from an invasion by Russia that began in February 2022.

Xi and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin met in the Russian capital in March, with Moscow positively assessing Beijing's proposal of a cease-fire and political settlement to the crisis.

But critics say the Chinese plan is not impartial as it does not call for Russia to withdraw its troops from Ukraine.

During the ongoing talks, Qin may raise a decision taken by Japan on Friday to tighten export controls for advanced chip manufacturing equipment, a measure seen as an effort to hinder Beijing's development of cutting-edge semiconductors that could be used for military purposes.

The Chinese minister is also expected to relay Beijing's worries over Tokyo's plan to start releasing treated radioactive water into the sea from the crippled Fukushima nuclear power plant sometime this spring or summer.

Last November, Kishida and Xi agreed at a summit in Bangkok to arrange Hayashi's visit to China.

