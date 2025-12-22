 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
politics

Hiroshima urges gov't maintain no-nuke policy in written opinion

0 Comments
HIROSHIMA

The Hiroshima prefectural assembly on Monday unanimously adopted a statement urging the Japanese government to adhere to the country's non-nuclear principles and work toward a nuclear-free world, after a security official recently suggested the country should possess nuclear weapons for its defense.

In the written opinion, the assembly cited local concerns about reviewing the so-called three principles prohibiting the possession, production, or permitting the introduction of nuclear weapons as the ruling Liberal Democratic Party moves to update the country's key national security documents by the end of next year.

"It is our duty, as the only country to have suffered atomic bombings, to continue striving toward the realization of a world without nuclear weapons," the statement said. "The disaster brought upon Hiroshima and Nagasaki 80 years ago should never be repeated."

It is the first written opinion by the prefectural or city assemblies of Hiroshima or Nagasaki, both devastated by U.S. atomic bombs toward the end of the war in 1945, regarding the country's reconsideration of the non-nuclear principles.

"(A review is) outrageous, and if true, we are adamantly opposed to and must prevent it," Takashi Nakamoto, head of the Hiroshima prefectural assembly, told reporters after the approval.

The move comes after an official working in the Prime Minister's Office on Thursday said in an informal exchange with reporters, "I think we should possess nuclear weapons," inciting backlash including from atomic bomb survivors.

Separately, the Hiroshima Prefectural Confederation of A-bomb Sufferers Organizations on Monday called the official's remarks "absolutely inexcusable," as they go against the three non-nuclear principles and negate Japan's role as a bridge between nuclear and non-nuclear states under the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty framework.

"The only thing we can do to prevent the danger of nuclear weapons, which are made only with the goal of extinction, is to abolish them," it said in a statement.

Japan has upheld a pacifist Constitution since the end of World War II but, according to some critics, its reliance on U.S. nuclear deterrence for protection contradicts the non-nuclear principles.

Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi is pushing for a defense policy shift amid the increasingly tough security environment, potentially reviewing the notion of "not permitting the introduction" of nuclear weapons.

Itsunori Onodera, head of the LDP's security research council, said on a TV program on Sunday that Japan needs to debate the future of its non-nuclear principles, adding that Japan's reliance on the U.S. nuclear umbrella is one of the issues for discussion.

© KYODO

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

How to Buy a Home in Japan as a Foreigner

Learn how to buy a home in Japan, including market trends, property buying procedures, and financing. The webinar will be held on January 16, 2026, from 6PM to 7PM (Japan Standard Time).

Register Today

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

5 Famous Foods You’ll Find in Kumamoto

GaijinPot Travel

Culture

Christmas Eve Boyfriend: Japanese Words and Phrases for The Holidays

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

All You Need to Know About Christmas Shopping in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Cutting to The Point With Kazoku Japanese Kitchen Knives

GaijinPot Blog

Yamashita Park

GaijinPot Travel

Winter

A Cozy Long Weekend in Gunma’s Kusatsu Onsen

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

How to See Sumo in Japan: 2026 – 2027 Tournament Guide and Schedule

GaijinPot Blog

Events

Shicchy’s Charity Fair Review: A Discount Designer Paradise

Savvy Tokyo

Art & Culture

Christmas Cake in Japan: An Affectionate History

Savvy Tokyo

Food

Recipe: Yuzu Pavlova

Savvy Tokyo

Konkai Komyo-ji Temple

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

A Typical Japanese Christmas Date: What To Expect, Where To Go & Cultural Surprises

Savvy Tokyo