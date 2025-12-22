Hiroshima urges gov't maintain no-nuke policy in written opinion

The Hiroshima prefectural assembly on Monday unanimously adopted a statement urging the Japanese government to adhere to the country's non-nuclear principles and work toward a nuclear-free world, after a security official recently suggested the country should possess nuclear weapons for its defense.

In the written opinion, the assembly cited local concerns about reviewing the so-called three principles prohibiting the possession, production, or permitting the introduction of nuclear weapons as the ruling Liberal Democratic Party moves to update the country's key national security documents by the end of next year.

"It is our duty, as the only country to have suffered atomic bombings, to continue striving toward the realization of a world without nuclear weapons," the statement said. "The disaster brought upon Hiroshima and Nagasaki 80 years ago should never be repeated."

It is the first written opinion by the prefectural or city assemblies of Hiroshima or Nagasaki, both devastated by U.S. atomic bombs toward the end of the war in 1945, regarding the country's reconsideration of the non-nuclear principles.

"(A review is) outrageous, and if true, we are adamantly opposed to and must prevent it," Takashi Nakamoto, head of the Hiroshima prefectural assembly, told reporters after the approval.

The move comes after an official working in the Prime Minister's Office on Thursday said in an informal exchange with reporters, "I think we should possess nuclear weapons," inciting backlash including from atomic bomb survivors.

Separately, the Hiroshima Prefectural Confederation of A-bomb Sufferers Organizations on Monday called the official's remarks "absolutely inexcusable," as they go against the three non-nuclear principles and negate Japan's role as a bridge between nuclear and non-nuclear states under the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty framework.

"The only thing we can do to prevent the danger of nuclear weapons, which are made only with the goal of extinction, is to abolish them," it said in a statement.

Japan has upheld a pacifist Constitution since the end of World War II but, according to some critics, its reliance on U.S. nuclear deterrence for protection contradicts the non-nuclear principles.

Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi is pushing for a defense policy shift amid the increasingly tough security environment, potentially reviewing the notion of "not permitting the introduction" of nuclear weapons.

Itsunori Onodera, head of the LDP's security research council, said on a TV program on Sunday that Japan needs to debate the future of its non-nuclear principles, adding that Japan's reliance on the U.S. nuclear umbrella is one of the issues for discussion.

© KYODO