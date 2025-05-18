Ishiba cabinet support rate hits record low at 27.4%: poll

Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba speaks to reporters at his official residence on April 17.

The approval rating for Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba's cabinet hit a record low at 27.4 percent, down 5.2 percentage points from last month, a Kyodo News survey showed Sunday.

The plunge in the support rate comes as dissatisfaction has grown ahead of this summer's House of Councillors election as Ishiba has continued to dismiss consumption tax cuts as a measure for tackling rising prices.

His cabinet's approval rating sank below 30 percent -- the so-called danger zone where an administration is at risk of an early demise -- as consumers struggle with the government's failure to come up with an effective solution to soaring rice prices.

Ishiba, who took office in October, saw the disapproval rating for his cabinet rise 1.3 points to 55.1 percent, according to the nationwide survey.

Around 73.2 percent of the poll respondents said it is necessary to slash consumption taxes either "only for food items," "for all products," or be abolished altogether, amid the cost-of-living crisis.

The survey conducted for two days through Sunday also showed 87.1 percent said the government's efforts to rein in a surge in the price of rice were insufficient.

Asked in the survey whether they were concerned there would be a decline in social security services if consumption tax was abolished or reduced, however, 72.9 percent said yes.

Regarding Japan-U.S. tariff talks, 74.3 percent said they are not expecting a favorable result from the negotiations.

As for the upper house election, 20.2 percent said they would vote for the ruling Liberal Democratic Party in the contest's proportional representation section while 14.2 percent expressed support for the main opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan.

Around 12.4 percent said they would vote for the Democratic Party for the People, 6.0 percent for the Japan Innovation Party, and 5.9 percent for the anti-establishment Reiwa Shinsengumi in the election.

When asked which party they support, the poll showed 25.0 percent back the LDP, 12.1 percent the CDPJ, 13.2 percent the DPP and 4.9 percent the innovation party, while 21.2 percent said they had "no party to support."

The nationwide survey called 497 randomly selected households with eligible voters and 3,725 mobile phone numbers. It yielded responses from 426 household members and 638 mobile phone users.

