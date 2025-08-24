Ishiba cabinet support rate rises to 35%; majority say PM doesn't need to quit

The approval rating for Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba's cabinet has risen to 35.4 percent, with 57.5 percent of survey respondents saying there is no need for him to resign, a Kyodo News poll showed Sunday.

The support rate dropped to a record-low 22.9 percent in the previous survey, which was conducted days after the ruling coalition headed by Ishiba lost its majority in the House of Councillors in the July 20 election.

The poll found 40 percent want Ishiba to step down, falling 11.6 percentage points from the July survey, even as calls grew from within his Liberal Democratic Party for him to resign to take responsibility for the election setback.

Ishiba has defied calls to leave even though the outcome of the July election followed the coalition of the LDP and the Komeito party having lost its majority in the House of Representatives in last October's election.

The losses have led the LDP to make plans to gauge the support of its members on whether they will back holding an earlier than scheduled leadership race. Ishiba won the LDP presidential election last September, securing a three-year term ending in 2027.

When asked who would be suitable as the next LDP president, former economic security minister Sanae Takaichi led with 24.5 percent, followed by farm minister Shinjiro Koizumi with 20.1 percent and Ishiba with 13.1 percent.

Some 61.5 percent said that the Ishiba government should accept the consumption tax cut proposed by opposition parties in the upper house election. The LDP opted to make cash handouts to support consumers reeling from inflation as a pillar election pledge.

In response to the government's decision to shift policy toward increasing rice production following a surge in rice prices, 54.4 percent believe that the prices will "stabilize" or "somewhat stabilize" as a result of higher production.

Regarding the Ishiba government's negotiations with the United States on tariffs, 34.4 percent said they highly value them while 58.7 percent said they did not.

The survey showed 61.5 percent said that Ishiba should express his views on Japan's role during World War II as this year marks the 80th anniversary of the country's surrender. According to government sources, the prime minister may do so, potentially on Sept. 2, the date when Japan signed the instrument of surrender in 1945.

By political party, support for the LDP stood at 22.5 percent, 10.4 percent backed the Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan, 10.4 percent were for the Democratic Party for the People, and 7.3 percent backed the Japan Innovation Party.

Support for the populist Sanseito party was at 11.2 percent, while 14.6 percent of respondents said they did not support any party.

For the survey, 509 randomly selected households with eligible voters and 3,901 mobile phone numbers were called, yielding responses from 425 household members and 631 mobile phone users.

© KYODO