politics

Japan's defense, foreign ministers to attend int'l security forum in Germany

TOKYO

Japan's defense and foreign ministers said Tuesday they will travel to Germany later in the week to attend the Munich Security Conference, amid a growing need for closer international cooperation in the wake of ongoing conflicts.

Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi told a press conference that he also plans to attend a meeting of Group of Seven foreign ministers on the sidelines of the three-day conference beginning Friday.

The G7 group includes Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the United States, plus the European Union.

Defense Minister Shinjiro Koizumi said separately at a press conference that based on the shared view that the "security of the Euro-Atlantic and the Indo-Pacific regions is inseparable," he will reaffirm "our strong solidarity in maintaining and strengthening a free and open international order based on the rule of law."

Koizumi is scheduled to hold bilateral meetings with his counterparts, including Boris Pistorius of Germany.

He added it is "extremely meaningful" to explain Japan's security policy, especially after Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi's administration received widespread public support, following her ruling party's landslide victory in Sunday's House of Representatives election.

Koizumi denied a media report that Japan has decided to join a North Atlantic Treaty Organization assistance program to purchase weapons and equipment from the United States for supplies to Ukraine, saying his country will continue supporting Kyiv's reconstruction efforts amid its war against Russia.

Asked to comment on a proposed constitutional amendment, including giving the government greater powers in the event of a major disaster or armed attack, Koizumi reiterated that the country should speed up the procedures toward a national referendum.

Both Koizumi and Motegi are scheduled to return to Japan on Monday, according to their ministries.

