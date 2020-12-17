Newsletter Signup Register / Login
politics

Japan's FY2021 budget to be around ¥106.61 trillion

0 Comments
TOKYO

Japan's initial budget for fiscal 2021 will total about 106.61 trillion yen ($1.03 trillion), a record high for the ninth straight year, as it plans to add 5 trillion yen to reserve funds for future response to the coronavirus pandemic, government sources said Thursday.

Topping 100 trillion yen for the third year in a row, the budget for the year starting in April will far exceed fiscal 2020's initial budget of 102.66 trillion yen.

To finance the new budget, the government plans to issue new bonds worth around 43.60 trillion yen, up 11.04 trillion yen from the current year's initial plan, marking the first year-on-year rise in 11 years on an initial basis, the sources said.

The budget has been drafted on the assumption that tax revenues will be about 57.45 trillion yen, down 6.07 trillion yen from the previous year, according to the sources.

The government recently revised down its revenue estimate in fiscal 2020 to 55.13 trillion yen, given the impact of the pandemic on corporate earnings.

Social security costs, accounting for about a third of Japan's initial budget in recent years, will grow about 150 billion yen from fiscal 2020 due to the country's fast-aging population, but at a slower pace than the government's earlier estimate of a few hundred billion yen increase, according to the sources.

In any case, the figures could fuel concern about Japan's fiscal consolidation. The country's public debt exceeded 1,100 trillion yen, or well over 200 percent of gross domestic product, as of the end of fiscal 2019, the worst among major developed countries.

Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga's Cabinet is expected to approve the draft budget on Monday.

© KYODO

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Savvy Spotlight

Choosing Slow Fashion With Vintage Kimono-Dress Maker Lia

Savvy Tokyo

Live

Nengajo: How to Send a Japanese New Year Postcard

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week: Tokyo Area Events For December 14-20

Savvy Tokyo

Working from Home: English Teachers and the ‘New Normal’

GaijinPot Blog

Sponsored Post

A Weekend Getaway To Rabbit Island

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

Stroll Through Time to the Historic Edo Period in Takehara City

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Immerse Yourself in the Cultural Heritage of Japan from the Comfort of Home

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Tokyo’s Club Kids: The Avant-Garde of Gender-Bending Fashion and Drag

GaijinPot Blog

Food & Drink

5 Festive Facts About Japanese Christmas Cake

Savvy Tokyo

2020 Top Jobs in Japan Week 50

GaijinPot Blog

Chiba

GaijinPot Travel

Tweet of the Week #109: How many keyboards do you need?

GaijinPot Blog