politics

Hayashi plays 'Imagine' on piano at Liverpool G7 dinner

LIVERPOOL, England

Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi gave an impromptu piano rendition of John Lennon's "Imagine" during Saturday's dinner party of the Group of Seven ministerial talks in Liverpool, England.

A pool photo taken at the "The Beatles Story" museum in the legendary rock band's hometown of Liverpool showed ministers from the G7 nations and guest countries, including South Korea, smiling and clapping their hands while Hayashi sat in front of a white piano.

"There was a piano, and someone said, 'Anyone can sit there and play,' so I played 'Imagine' on the spot," Hayashi told reporters online, adding he performed about one-third of the song.

Known as a music lover, Hayashi enjoys playing the guitar and keyboard in a band formed with other lawmakers.

The museum tells the story of The Beatles and showcases memorabilia such as original instruments used by the band members and a pair of Lennon's spectacles.

The two-day foreign ministerial meeting started on Saturday. The G7 foreign ministers were also joined by invited counterparts from Australia, India, and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, excluding Myanmar, for expanded sessions, with some taking part online.

Haha, cool story and pretty untypical Japanese (not trying to generalize or anything).. it takes guts to play an impromptu piece, for such a selected audience.

I'm starting to like this Hayashi guy more and more.

