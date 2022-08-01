Kishida pushes action plan for nuke-free world at United Nations NPT confab

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Monday urged the international community to join forces in realizing a world free of nuclear weapons as he unveiled an action plan at a review conference of a nuclear nonproliferation treaty.
As the first Japanese leader to attend the gathering held at the United Nations, Kishida called on nuclear states to enhance the transparency of their arsenals and said Japan will contribute $10 million to set up a U.N. fund to help young people learn about atomic bombs through visits to Hiroshima and Nagasaki.
Hiroshima and Nagasaki were the two Japanese cities that were devastated by the U.S. atomic bombs in August 1945.
Kishida admitted the path to a world without nuclear weapons has become harder particularly as Russia's threat to use nuclear weapons in its war in Ukraine has raised alarm.
But the premier, elected from a constituency in Hiroshima, said giving up that path is "not an option."
"As a prime minister from Hiroshima, I believe that we must take every realistic measure toward a world without nuclear weapons step by step however difficult the path may be," Kishida said in his speech delivered in English.
Under the "Hiroshima Action Plan" presented to the review meeting on the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons, Kishida underscored it is important to continue the record of the nonuse of nuclear weapons and urged all nuclear weapon states to disclose information on the status of production of fissile materials.
The treaty, which is the world's most widely ratified agreement on nuclear arms controls, recognizes Britain, China, France, Russia and the United States as nuclear states.
The pact aims to prevent the spread of nuclear weapons and technology, promote the peaceful use of nuclear energy and achieve nuclear disarmament.
Kishida implicitly took a swipe against Russian President Vladmir Putin's order for his country's nuclear forces to be on high alert and the Russian attack on the Zaporizhzhia and Chernobyl nuclear plants.
"We should never tolerate the threat of the use of nuclear weapons, such as that made recently by Russia," Kishida said, adding, "The recent attacks on nuclear facilities by Russia must not be tolerated."
As North Korea is reportedly ready to conduct a nuclear test following a slew of missile tests this year, Kishida also said Japan will address North Korea's nuclear and missile issues while working in coordination with the international community.
The premier also called for maintaining the decreasing trend of the global nuclear stockpile.
Japan "supports the dialogue conducted between the United State and Russia for further reduction and encourages the United States and China to engage in a bilateral dialogue on nuclear arms control and disarmament," he further added.
To build momentum toward the entry into force of the Comprehensive Test Ban Treaty, Kishida also said Japan will convene a meeting of the CTBT Friends at the leaders' level during the U.N. General Assembly in September.
He said Japan will hold an international meeting of "eminent persons," such as political leaders and scholars, in Hiroshima on Nov. 23 to discuss nuclear disarmament.
The western Japan city will host a summit of the Group of Seven leaders next May as Japan aims to send out a message of peace following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
"It is my intention to demonstrate our firm commitment from Hiroshima to never repeat the catastrophe of atomic bombings," Kishida said in his speech.
A U.S.-dropped atomic bomb on Aug. 6, 1945, killed an estimated 140,000 in Hiroshima and another on Nagasaki three days later killed an estimated 74,000 people by the end of that year.
A review conference is held every five years. The latest round of the meeting was due to take place in 2020 but postponed amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Kishida was foreign minister when the previous meeting ended without an outcome document due to disagreements among the participants.
Japan, which is protected under the U.S. nuclear umbrella, has not joined the Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons that came into force in 2021 despite calls, especially from atomic bomb survivors, for Tokyo to sign on.
The treaty has no nuclear powers as signatories.© KYODO
Asiaman7
The Nagasaki Atomic Bomb Museum contains an excellent section comprising video testimonials from Japanese and non-Japanese who were in Nagasaki on the morning of August 9, 1945. Five of the testimonies are from Australians, who were regularly ordered to kneel (to shorten their height) before being beaten with a baseball bat by their Japanese captors at a POW camp in the city. Four of those five Australians state that they supported the bombing, stressing that it brought a quick end to the war, alleviated suffering, and saved many — particularly the lives of Americans and Japanese.
I would highly recommend an unrushed visit.
Yubaru
Before you push for your plan for a "nuke free" world, do the world a huge favor and clean up the mess from the biggest nuclear disaster in world history first.
Sadly ironic that the only country to suffer from the atomic bombs during WWII is also the same country that has had the man-made disaster of Fukushima.
Seems to me there is a lesson to be learned there, but in the interests of big business, under the guise of economic stability and growth (cough cough cough) Kishida and all the other people who are "pro-nuclear" have never learned the lessons from their past.
Nuclear reactors are the same as nuclear weapons, particularly in a country with nuclear power plants sitting on fault lines!
Asiaman7
Exactly! If TEPCO had built the Fukushima No. 1 nuclear plant on the Pacific-facing 35-meter bluff that existed beforehand, instead of first clearing away that bluff, the Fukushima meltdown would never have occurred. This was an engineering miscue for two purposes: (1) to build directly on bedrock (thought to be more earthquake-proof), and (2) to save on the cost of pumping cooling seawater up the 35-meter bluff.
wallace
Chernobyl was the world's greatest nuclear accident.
https://www.livescience.com/39961-chernobyl.html
It is unknown at this stage if Fukushima can be "cleaned up". TEPCO does not know how to remove the hundreds of tons of molten fuel due to extreme levels of radiation.
Even if possible it could be 100 years or more before the nuclear disaster site ends.
Nuclear reactors and nuclear bombs are not the same. What happened at Chernobyl and Fukushima can not be compared to what happened with the two atomic bombings of Japan.
A nuclear reactor can produce radioactive fission fragments continuously over a long period of time while a nuclear weapon produces them in one shot.
https://hps.org/publicinformation/ate/q12228.html
Japan was a country that should never have built nuclear reactors. We can thank America for that.
David Brent
If the Japanese had been the first to discover the atomic bomb, they would not have hesitated to drop it on their enemies in WW2. This continual chip-on-shoulder pantomime gets tiring very quickly.
BigP
Oh, please, enough!
It is very nice to talk of nuke-free world while sitting under America's nuclear umbrella.
If it is so important to Japan then ask America to leave.
As for young people visiting Hiroshima and Nagasaki, I hope they have a 'Visa" and a negative covid test.
wallace
BigP
To Bot or Not to Bot?
Kobe White Bar Owner
Oh blow it out ya a##
wallace
The five worst nuclear disasters in history
https://www.processindustryforum.com/energy/five-worst-nuclear-disasters-history
Gareth Joyce
Ol' mate Fumio sure likes his overseas travel while barring tourists from his own country.....
EvilBuddha
Japan, which is protected under the U.S. nuclear umbrella
Easy to talk big when you are protected by the most powerful country in the world.
If at all the Americans decide to leave some day, Japan would (and should) be the first country to develop her own nuclear weapons given that she has lovely neighbours a couple of which still want revenge for Japan's imperial past.