Japan, China agree to resume leaders' visits

Japanese Foreign Minister Taro Kono, second left, speaks during a meeting with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, fifth left, at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing, Sunday.

Japan and China agreed Sunday to resume reciprocal visits by the two countries' leaders, underscoring that Asia's two biggest economies are eager to mend ties in the year marking the 40th anniversary of the signing of a bilateral friendship treaty.

During two-and-a-half-hour talks between Japanese Foreign Minister Kono Taro and his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi in Beijing, they confirmed the importance of mutual visits by their leaders for full-fledged improvement in Japan-China relations, a Japanese government official said.

Kono and Wang also agreed to hold as soon as possible a trilateral summit including South Korea, which Tokyo wanted to host last year, the Japanese official said. The summit would bring Chinese Premier Li Keqiang to Japan for the first time since he took office in 2013.

"We want to improve overall (bilateral) ties this year," Kono, the first Japanese foreign minister to visit China in about two years, said at the outset of the meeting open to the media.

Kono, who arrived in Beijing on Saturday, noted the significance of this year as Japan and China mark the 40th anniversary of the signing in 1978 of the Treaty of Peace and Friendship between the two nations.

Wang responded to Kono by saying China welcomes Japan's "strong determination" to improve bilateral relations.

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and Chinese President Xi Jinping have yet to exchange official visits due in part to the row over the Tokyo-controlled Senkaku Islands, a group of uninhabited islets in the East China Sea that Beijing claims.

In addition, North Korea's ballistic missile and nuclear ambitions were on the agenda during the meeting, as Japan has asked China to exercise leverage over Pyongyang and play a key role in forcing the country to change its policy.

Tokyo and Beijing agreed to continue working together to realize denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula, the Japanese official said.

Meanwhile, Kono lodged a protest over the entry of a submerged Chinese submarine into the contiguous zone around Japanese territorial waters near the Senkakus earlier this month, urging Beijing to take preventive steps.

Kono and Wang agreed to make efforts for the early implementation of a "Maritime and Aerial Communication Mechanism" in the East China Sea, where China challenges the sovereignty of the Senkakus.

Tokyo and Beijing have been mired in a territorial row over the Senkakus, called Diaoyu in China, for years. The dispute escalated particularly after the Japanese government led by then Prime Minister Yoshiko Noda, Abe's predecessor, decided to effectively put them under state control in September 2012.

Bilateral relations, however, appear to be improving after both Abe and Xi bolstered their domestic power bases late last year.

In a sign that ties between Japan and China are improving, the two nations reached an effective accord on a bilateral social security agreement that would eliminate dual pension payments by Japanese expats in China and vice versa.

As for the trilateral summits, South Korea was the previous host in 2015. Tokyo is due to host the next one, but a plan to hold one in 2016 was dropped against the backdrop of political turmoil in South Korea.

The three countries have been rotating summit-hosting duties since 2008, although the gatherings were not held in 2013 and 2014 after a chill in Japan-China relations over the territorial row.

Kono's trip to China is the first by a Japanese foreign minister since his predecessor Fumio Kishida visited in April 2016. He is slated to return to Tokyo early Monday.

Later in the day, Kono also met Chinese State Councilor Yang Jiechi, the nation's top diplomat.

