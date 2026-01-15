 Japan Today
Yoshihiko Noda (C), leader of Japan's main opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan, and Komeito party leader Tetsuo Saito (2nd from L) hold a meeting at the Diet in Tokyo on Thursday. Image: Kyodo
politics

Japan's main opposition CDPJ, Komeito agree to form new party

1 Comment
TOKYO

Japan's main opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan and Komeito, formerly a longtime ruling coalition partner, agreed on Thursday to form a new party ahead of a looming snap general election, leaders of both parties said.

The agreement, reached under the banner of bringing together centrist forces, comes as the two parties seek to put up a united front against the conservative ruling camp of the Liberal Democratic Party and its coalition ally, the Japan Innovation Party.

The move comes after Komeito ended its 26-year coalition with the LDP less than a week after Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi won the party's leadership race on Oct. 4. Recent speculation of a February election accelerated coordination between the parties.

Initially, only lower house lawmakers of both parties are expected to join the new organization, with CDPJ and Komeito lawmakers in the House of Councillors and local governments continuing to remain in their original parties, sources familiar with the matter said earlier.

Lawmakers that Komeito had been planning to field in single-seat constituencies, including leader Tetsuo Saito, would withdraw and support CDPJ candidates, the sources said. Candidates from Komeito are likely to be placed higher on proportional representation lists, the sources added.

Komeito is backed by Japan's largest lay Buddhist organization, Soka Gakkai, which long provided key campaign support to the LDP, and the prospect of the Komeito support base being mobilized against the ruling camp is likely to be a concern for it.

The CDPJ holds 148 seats in the lower house, while Komeito has 24, for a combined total of 172. The LDP and its junior coalition partner the Japan Innovation Party hold a razor-thin majority of 233 seats in the 465-member chamber.

1 Comment
They need to get rid of the cdpj head then They might have a chance!

0 ( +0 / -0 )

