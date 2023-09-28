Japan's new defense chief agrees with U.S. to step up deterrence

Japan's new Defense Minister Minoru Kihara on Thursday spoke with his U.S. counterpart Lloyd Austin for the first time and agreed with him during their phone conversation that the two countries will strengthen the long-standing alliance's deterrence and response capabilities.

Kihara, who took up his role earlier this month, told reporters that he had "constructive discussions" with Austin and confirmed with him the plan to step up cooperation on those priorities. The call came ahead of Kihara's planned visit to Washington in early October to hold talks with Austin in person.

According to Kihara, they also agreed that Tokyo and Washington will work closer than ever to deter any unilateral attempts to change the status quo in the Indo-Pacific, where China has been increasingly demonstrating its military might, and to deepen trilateral cooperation with South Korea, as North Korea continues to develop its missile and nuclear capabilities.

The U.S. Defense Department said Austin congratulated Kihara on his new position and reaffirmed Washington's "ironclad commitment to the defense of Japan."

The administration of U.S. President Joe Biden has repeatedly praised Japan's pledge late last year to significantly boost its defense spending and capabilities.

In the face of security challenges posed by China and North Korea, Japan updated its key defense documents and vowed to acquire so-called counterstrike, or enemy base strike, capabilities in a major policy shift under the country's war-renouncing Constitution.

The United States, meanwhile, plans to reorganize the 12th Marine Regiment based in Japan's southern prefecture of Okinawa into the 12th Marine Littoral Regiment by 2025.

The reorganization is part of the U.S. military's efforts to be capable of flexibly deploying small groups of marines to remote islands, considering China's growing assertiveness around far-flung southwestern Japan islets and Taiwan in moves that have heightened the risk of conflict.

Kihara said that he and Austin agreed to advance discussions on both countries' roles, responsibilities and capabilities, including how Japan will operate its counterstrike capabilities.

