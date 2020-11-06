Newsletter Signup Register / Login
People watch a live broadcast of U.S. President-elect Joe Biden speaking in Wilmington, Del, Sunday, in the Shinjuku shopping district in Tokyo. Photo: AP/Kiichiro Sato
politics

Suga congratulates Biden; hopes to strengthen alliance

TOKYO

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga on Sunday congratulated Democrat Joe Biden on being elected the next U.S. president and expressed a desire to enhance bilateral ties.

"I look forward to working with you to further strengthen the Japan-US Alliance and ensure peace, freedom, and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region and beyond," he said in a Twitter post.

Under a postwar security treaty, Japan hosts around 55,000 American troops in exchange for help in defending against potential threats including missile attacks from North Korea.

Suga, who took office in September after his predecessor resigned for health reasons, has said the alliance will remain the focus of Japan's foreign policy.

Among bilateral issues, Suga and Biden will need to address the sharing of costs for stationing U.S. troops as well as trade negotiations initiated by outgoing President Donald Trump, who had complained about the U.S. trade deficit with Japan.

Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi on Sunday also offered his congratulations to Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, saying in a Twitter post he looks "forward to working closely with the new administration to further promote Japan-US relations and to overcome challenges the world faces."

Finally days of Trump in White House are over. Joe and Suga will make the world better!

-2 ( +1 / -3 )

Two lame duck Presidents taking cues from the powers that be behind them. When will it end?

1 ( +2 / -1 )

So this is final? He's really fired?

Pfff what a relief, thank you American voters. I was almost certain 4 more years of this mad man would mean a nuclear war with China.

-2 ( +0 / -2 )

So this is final? He's really fired?

No, it's not final, only the Networks have declared Biden President elect. Could take a few more weeks.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

Joe and Suga will make the world better!

Meet the new boss same as the old boss.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

