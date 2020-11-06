Suga congratulates Biden; hopes to strengthen alliance

People watch a live broadcast of U.S. President-elect Joe Biden speaking in Wilmington, Del, Sunday, in the Shinjuku shopping district in Tokyo.

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga on Sunday congratulated Democrat Joe Biden on being elected the next U.S. president and expressed a desire to enhance bilateral ties.

"I look forward to working with you to further strengthen the Japan-US Alliance and ensure peace, freedom, and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region and beyond," he said in a Twitter post.

Under a postwar security treaty, Japan hosts around 55,000 American troops in exchange for help in defending against potential threats including missile attacks from North Korea.

Suga, who took office in September after his predecessor resigned for health reasons, has said the alliance will remain the focus of Japan's foreign policy.

Among bilateral issues, Suga and Biden will need to address the sharing of costs for stationing U.S. troops as well as trade negotiations initiated by outgoing President Donald Trump, who had complained about the U.S. trade deficit with Japan.

Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi on Sunday also offered his congratulations to Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, saying in a Twitter post he looks "forward to working closely with the new administration to further promote Japan-US relations and to overcome challenges the world faces."

© KYODO