Japan's populist Sanseito increases seats more than sixfold to 13 from two

Japan's minor populist party Sanseito increased its House of Representatives seats more than sixfold to 13 from two before Sunday's election, but its leader said he is not satisfied with the outcome.
Sanseito, which advocates stricter controls on foreign residents under its "Japanese First" banner, sharply increased its seat count in last summer's House of Councillors election, and entered the lower house race with a goal of winning more than 30 seats.
The party, headed by upper house lawmaker Sohei Kamiya, fielded 190 candidates, the third-largest number after Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi's ruling Liberal Democratic Party and the newly created main opposition Centrist Reform Alliance.
At a campaign office in Tokyo, Kamiya said that while he had given the party's performance in the last upper house election a "120" (out of 100), he would rate Sunday's result at around "75" by comparison.
Kamiya cited Takaichi's strong popularity as a key factor behind Sanseito's struggles. He said short clips of his street speeches spread widely on social media during the upper house election, but this time users focused instead on videos featuring Takaichi.
He said it was disappointing that his party failed to gain traction on social media, but he added it succeeded in delivering messages on issues such as foreign residents to the public by strengthening its organizational reach.
Kamiya, meanwhile, ruled out joining a coalition government with the LDP, saying that it would be better to take a "case-by-case approach" to each policy and that Sanseito must "clearly demonstrate to the public its role as an opposition party."© KYODO
6 Comments
Login to comment
Mickelicious
That's what happens when most of your population graduates high school.
Newgirlintown
The party of xenophobia and fear mongering.
Monty
Japan's minor populist party Sanseito increased its House of Representatives seats more than sixfold to 13 from two before Sunday's election
Unfortunately!
but its leader said he is not satisfied with the outcome
I hope that in the next election you and your stupid party will completely disappear.... you racist idiot!
Ricky Kaminski13
No surprises there. They have been very slick and are cashing in on the anxieties and frustrations of the times. Got to hear the head honcho talk a few weeks back just by chance on an evening run here in Fukui. It was an eye opener and they were very savvy communicators.
Will give a small recommendation though to our expat community. DONT demonize them, don’t over react to them, don’t feel the need to get out there and scream and display your virtues of ‘anti racism’. Be calm, gracious and let Japan go through this growing period in its own way. Be stoic even. Most of us play very positive roles in the community, so just live by example.nothing more, nothing less.
The worst thing we could do would be to over react and start finger pointing because it will play right into their hands. Be like the Japanese and just ignore the things you don’t particularly like, no adding fuel to the fire and none of the ridiculous‘Nazi scum off our streets’ sort of idiot carry on you see from the left overseas. Unless of course you want the monster to grown. And JT I know this is all good clickbait, but be cool! This is an awakening for Japan, some old dormants spirits too, and the next few years will be a roller coaster ride as some very serious society and global tectonic shifts converge. Calm, empathic, caring and dignified. That’s our role good people.
MarkX
Why is the media fawning over this party. Even the headline, makes it seem like they are this hugely powerful and popular group. Six fold increase! Yeah, they went from 2 to 13 seats. Big deal.
TheKimoiOjisan
A dreadful party and dreadful supporters.