Japan's populist Sanseito increases seats more than sixfold to 13 from two

Sanseito party leader Sohei Kamiya speaks to the members of the media at the party's headquarters in Tokyo.

Japan's minor populist party Sanseito increased its House of Representatives seats more than sixfold to 13 from two before Sunday's election, but its leader said he is not satisfied with the outcome.

Sanseito, which advocates stricter controls on foreign residents under its "Japanese First" banner, sharply increased its seat count in last summer's House of Councillors election, and entered the lower house race with a goal of winning more than 30 seats.

The party, headed by upper house lawmaker Sohei Kamiya, fielded 190 candidates, the third-largest number after Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi's ruling Liberal Democratic Party and the newly created main opposition Centrist Reform Alliance.

At a campaign office in Tokyo, Kamiya said that while he had given the party's performance in the last upper house election a "120" (out of 100), he would rate Sunday's result at around "75" by comparison.

Kamiya cited Takaichi's strong popularity as a key factor behind Sanseito's struggles. He said short clips of his street speeches spread widely on social media during the upper house election, but this time users focused instead on videos featuring Takaichi.

He said it was disappointing that his party failed to gain traction on social media, but he added it succeeded in delivering messages on issues such as foreign residents to the public by strengthening its organizational reach.

Kamiya, meanwhile, ruled out joining a coalition government with the LDP, saying that it would be better to take a "case-by-case approach" to each policy and that Sanseito must "clearly demonstrate to the public its role as an opposition party."

© KYODO