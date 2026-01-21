LDP renews push for aggressive fiscal stance for election

Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party, led by Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, on Wednesday renewed its commitment to "responsible yet aggressive" fiscal spending to prop up the inflation-hit economy, as part of its campaign pledges ahead of a House of Representatives election next month.

The LDP will also consider a two-year suspension of the 8 percent consumption tax on food and beverage items to address rising living costs, according to the pledges. Opposition parties are expected to propose abolishing or lowering the tax rate.

The ruling party proposed cash handouts, rather than a tax cut, in last year's House of Councillors election. But it and its coalition partner, the Japan Innovation Party, agreed in October when they joined forces to consider a two-year freeze on the consumption tax on food.

The LDP also aims to pass legislation during the next Diet session to slash the number of lower chamber seats by 10 percent, as agreed with the JIP.

Among other promises are advancing discussions on how to fund a consumption tax freeze and other economic measures, and opening a nonpartisan national council for integrated taxation and social security reforms. Stable rice supplies through production and sales, in response to demand, to address the staple's soaring prices, are also included in the pledges.

The LDP, meanwhile, proposed tightening the crackdown on illegal immigration and illegal employment of foreigners, and reviewing rules on foreign acquisition and management of real estate, apparently hoping to court supporters of surging populist opposition parties.

Since Takaichi's announcement that the lower house will be dissolved on Friday, ruling and opposition parties have been gearing up for the general election, set for Feb. 8, with official campaigning to begin next Tuesday.

Takaichi, a security hawk and fiscal dove, became Japan's first female prime minister on Oct. 21. But while she has maintained high approval ratings for her Cabinet since she took office, the ruling camp holds only a slim majority in the more powerful lower house and is in a minority in the upper house.

The largest opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan and the Komeito party, a former LDP ally for 26 years, formed the Centrist Reform Alliance last week to compete against the conservative bloc in the election.

The new party is expected to pledge to permanently abolish the consumption tax on food items. Many other smaller opposition forces have also said they will scrap or cut the consumption tax.

For the upcoming election, the LDP has officially endorsed 284 candidates, including 37 who were involved in a high-profile slush fund scandal revealed in late 2023 that dealt a heavy blow to the party in the past two national elections and drew opposition criticism.

Among the 37 are Koichi Hagiuda, executive acting LDP secretary general, former industry minister Yasutoshi Nishimura and former Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno. They once belonged to a now-defunct LDP faction led by the late Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

For the scandal-tainted candidates in the previous lower house race in October 2024, the LDP did not endorse them or allow them to be placed on the party's proportional representation list in light of the public backlash. LDP candidates in constituencies are generally placed on this list.

LDP Secretary General Shunichi Suzuki said in an interview with media outlets that candidates implicated in the scandal will be placed on the proportional representation list this time.

The JIP, known as Nippon Ishin, also announced its campaign pledges, including a proposal to establish a "second capital" to back up Tokyo in emergencies by designating Osaka, Fukuoka and Sapporo as candidate sites, in a bid to decentralize power.

The vision effectively aligns with the "Osaka metropolis plan," a pet project of the party, based in the western Japan prefecture, to streamline local administrative functions.

