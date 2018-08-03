Japan asks ASEAN to steadily implement U.N. sanctions on N. Korea

ASEAN and Japan foreign ministers pose for a photo ahead of the ASEAN-Japan Ministerial Meeting on the sidelines of the 51st ASEAN Foreign Ministers Meeting in Singapore, Thursday, Aug. 2, 2018. From left to right; Laos' Saleumxay Kommasith, Malaysia's Saifuddin Abdullah, Myanmar's U Kyaw Tin, Philippines' Alan Cayetano, Vietnam's Pham Binh Minh, Japan's Taro Kono, Singapore's Vivian Balakrishnan, Thailand's Don Pramudwinai, Brunei's Erywan Yusof, Cambodia's Perak Sokhonn, Indonesia's Retno Marsudi and ASEAN secretary-general Lim Jock Hoi.

Japan's Foreign Minister Taro Kono urged ASEAN member states Thursday to continue to steadily implement U.N. sanctions against North Korea, amid concern that some other countries have effectively relaxed them, a government official said.

During a foreign ministerial meeting in Singapore between Japan and the 10-member Association of Southeast Asian Nations, Kono said it is still necessary to make efforts to close loopholes in the international economic sanctions, according to the Japanese official.

Kono's remarks came with fears growing that countries friendly to North Korea, such as China, have boosted economic cooperation with it, undermining the impact of the U.N. sanctions designed to stop the country's development of nuclear weapons and missiles.

All ASEAN members have diplomatic relations with North Korea, although Japan does not.

"I believe all the nations I talked today agreed that steady implementation of U.N. Security Council resolutions will back" the process of denuclearization by North Korea, Kono told reporters later Thursday in Singapore.

At a historic summit in June in the city-state, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un promised with U.S. President Donald Trump to work toward "complete" denuclearization on the Korean Peninsula in return for security guarantees from the United States.

Negotiations between Washington and Pyongyang on the specifics of denuclearization, however, are at a standstill, while North Korea has been improving ties with China, Russia and some ASEAN countries.

In particular, Beijing and Pyongyang have strengthened their economic relations, with Kim visiting China for summit talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping no less than three times since March.

Kono also called for ASEAN members' cooperation to resolve the issue of the abduction of Japanese nationals by North Korea in the 1970s and 1980s, the official said, as Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has placed priority on settling the matter.

Japan officially lists 17 citizens as abduction victims and suspects North Korea's involvement in many more disappearances.

As for the South China Sea, which has some of the world's busiest sea lanes, Kono told his ASEAN counterparts that Japan rejects any actions that would change the status quo or raise tensions in the contested waters, apparently referring to China's fortifying of islets it occupies there.

Kono pledged to bolster cooperation with Southeast Asian countries based on the "Free and Open Indo-Pacific Strategy" promoted by Abe and endorsed by the United States.

As a concrete step, Japanese and ASEAN foreign affairs chiefs made a broad agreement to deepen bilateral technical cooperation, such as the dispatch of experts on disaster prevention and assistance for capacity-building, the official said.

The Indo-Pacific concept is aimed at ensuring stability from the Asia-Pacific to Africa through cooperation with countries that share values including respect for freedom of navigation and the rule of law, effectively as a strategy to counter China.

On Saturday, the ASEAN Regional Forum -- an annual security gathering involving foreign chiefs from nearly 30 nations like China, Japan, South Korea, the United States and the ASEAN members -- is scheduled to be held.

It is one of the very few multilateral events also attended by North Korea's foreign minister almost every year.

ASEAN groups Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.

