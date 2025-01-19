 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Japanese Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya (far R) and his Australian counterpart Penny Wong (2nd from L) hold talks in Washington on Sunday. Image: KYODO/Pool
politics

Japan, Australia to push Quad under Trump's second presidency

2 Comments
WASHINGTON

The foreign ministers of Japan and Australia agreed Sunday that their cooperation with the United States and India under the Quad grouping should continue to ensure stability in the Indo-Pacific region.

The meeting between Japanese Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya and his Australian counterpart Penny Wong took place in Washington on the eve of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's return to the White House.

Iwaya said there is a need, "more than ever," for Japan and Australia to play a leading role in realizing a free and open Indo-Pacific, working hand in hand with the United States and other partners.

Iwaya and Wong agreed that the security environment in the region is becoming increasingly severe, and that Tokyo and Canberra will advance "multilayered" cooperation with like-minded countries, according to the Japanese Foreign Ministry.

A meeting of the top diplomats of the four countries is expected to take place on Tuesday after Trump's pick for secretary of state, Marco Rubio, is confirmed by the Senate, according to officials involved in its planning.

Iwaya and Wong also agreed to boost bilateral cooperation on economic issues, as well as in areas such as cybersecurity and people-to-people exchanges, the ministry said.

Iwaya later met separately with Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, who was invited by Trump's team to attend his inauguration ceremony along with the top Japanese and Australian diplomats.

During his meeting with Jaishankar, Iwaya said Japan and India share fundamental values and have "a great responsibility for the peace and prosperity of the international community," according to the Japanese ministry.

The two also discussed ongoing efforts under the Quad and agreed to make the year from April a period of cooperation on science and technology, as Japan and India in 2025 are marking the 40th anniversary of their partnership in the field, the ministry said.

© KYODO

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

Shop Exclusive Japanese Stores!

ZenMarket helps you buy and ship goods from Japan.

Buy Now

2 Comments
Login to comment

There's the purple hair again.

The 'quad' should be disbanded as it is obsolete.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Free and open. Free and open. The Asia Pacific today is not free and open? Last I checked the trade routes were the busiest of the world connecting China, the factory of the world, to markets across the globe.

Iwaya said there is a need, "more than ever," for Japan and Australia to play a leading role in realizing a free and open Indo-Pacific, working hand in hand with the United States and other partners.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

5 Powerful Japanese Year of the Snake Women

Savvy Tokyo

winter

Dontosai Festival

GaijinPot Travel

Ryusenji No Yu

GaijinPot Travel

events

Tokyo Events For January 2025

Savvy Tokyo

Meet Saki Nakahara, Immigration Lawyer & Founder of Small Seasons & Co.

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

10 Things You Didn’t Know You Could Rent in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

10 Pointers For Choosing A Birth Facility in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Nozawa Fire Festival

GaijinPot Travel

Travel

How To Get Into Tokyo DisneySea Fantasy Springs

GaijinPot Blog

2025 Top Jobs in Japan Week 3

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Letters From Japan: “We’re Dating, But He Won’t Let Me Call Him My ‘Boyfriend.’ Is Something Wrong?”

Savvy Tokyo

Easy Seaweed Recipes For People Who Need More Minerals In Their Diet

Savvy Tokyo