Cabinet OKs ¥4.47 tril disaster-focused extra budget

Japan's cabinet has approved an extra budget totaling 4.47 trillion yen for this fiscal year to support reconstruction efforts from natural disasters and prepare mitigation measures for similarly catastrophic events in future.

To finance the additional spending, the government will issue 2.23 trillion yen of deficit-covering bonds to make up for a shortfall in tax revenue on the back of a drop in corporate contributions amid a slowdown in the global economy.

It will be the first time in three years that Japan has issued additional deficit-covering bonds in the middle of a fiscal year, a move that could hurt its efforts to improve its fiscal position, the worst among major developed countries.

Nonetheless, Finance Minister Taro Aso told a news conference after the approval that the government will spare no effort to restore its financial health to "hand over a social security system that reassures the people to the next generation."

The government is compiling the initial budget worth more than 102.50 trillion yen for next fiscal year, and the record draft budget that reflects swelling free preschool education and other social security costs is expected to be endorsed on Dec. 20, government sources said.

In the supplementary budget through next March, the government has allocated around 2.31 trillion yen for reconstruction from Typhoon Hagibis and other recent disasters as well as building infrastructure to prepare for the future.

Among other projects, 384.7 billion yen will be used for projects to help small and mid-sized companies improve productivity and some 342.8 billion yen has been earmarked for measures to expand farm product exports.

The government also plans to spend 231.8 billion yen on procuring computers for public elementary and junior high schools by fiscal 2023 to promote information and communications technology education.

Roughly 113.9 billion yen has been allocated for subsidies to seniors to encourage them to purchase vehicles equipped with automatic brakes and other advanced safety systems amid an increase in the number of fatal traffic accidents involving drivers of advanced age.

These projects are part of an economic stimulus package worth 26 trillion yen the cabinet approved last week to prop up the Japanese economy as it faces challenges posed by weak overseas demand and a domestic downturn in the wake of a 2 percent consumption tax hike on Oct 1.

The package includes 13.2 trillion yen of outlays by the central and local governments, including the provision of low-interest loans to companies involved in infrastructure projects.

The Finance Ministry revised down its tax revenue estimate for this fiscal year to 60.18 trillion yen from 62.50 trillion yen amid a global economic slowdown triggered by a trade dispute between the United States and China.

