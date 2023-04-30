Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi, right, meets with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida at the presidential palace in Cairo, Egypt, on Sunday. Photo: Egyptian Presidency Media Office via AP
politics

Japan, Egypt seek resumption of democratic transition in Sudan

0 Comments
CAIRO

Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida agreed Sunday with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi that their countries will cooperate in resuming a transition to civilian rule in Sudan where its military and a paramilitary group continue battle for power.

Kishida, who began a tour in Africa before hosting a Group of Seven summit in May in Hiroshima, also agreed with el-Sisi to uphold the rule-based international order, in the face of Russia's war in Ukraine.

The Russian invasion is "an outrageous act that shakes the very foundations of the international order," Kishida said in a joint press announcement. "As a country that has suffered atomic bombings in war, (Japan) never accepts the threat of nuclear weapons by Russia, and they should never be used."

The two leaders confirmed cooperation toward resuming the transition process to civilian rule in Sudan that followed an uprising in 2021.

Kishida told el-Sisi that Japan, as the G7 chair for this year, will seek to contribute to bringing the situation under control and is ready to provide emergency humanitarian assistance to refugees and displaced people.

El-Sisi called for an immediate and permanent cease-fire. The president also noted it is important that outside forces do not interfere in the crisis in Sudan.

They also discussed ways to stabilize food supply. Egypt, which relied on Russia and Ukraine for most of its wheat imports, was hit economically by the war.

Kishida expressed Japan's intention to extend yen loans to Egypt in order to provide support for efficiently using agricultural water and improving farm productivity.

The weeklong trip will also take Kishida to three other African nations -- Ghana, Kenya and Mozambique -- and Singapore. He visited Africa for the first time since taking office in 2021.

© KYODO

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

Get the Perfect Car Loan in Japan!

No permanent residency needed. Complete your easy loan application with Suruga Bank online.

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Letters from Japan: “Quick Fire Questions”

Savvy Tokyo

5 Seasonal Spring Fish in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Takashima Castle

GaijinPot Travel

Culture

How to Experience Kendo (Japanese Sword Fighting) in Tokyo

GaijinPot Blog

Events

GaijinPot Meet 3: May Mexican Restaurant Mixer

GaijinPot Blog

5 Places to Visit Important in Japanese History

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

Tokyo Art Scene: The Spirit of Spring

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

5 Things To Do Around Nagoya Station

GaijinPot Blog

5 Places To See Buddhist and Shinto Syncretism In Japan

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: Tokyo Area Events For April 24-30

Savvy Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo Sakura Photo Contest 2023: Our Top 10 Photos

Savvy Tokyo

Sankyo Soko Storehouses

GaijinPot Travel