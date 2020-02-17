Environment minister Koizumi takes 12 days of paternity leave

Japanese Environment Minister Shinjiro Koizumi says he has taken 12 days of paternity leave in one month after his first child was born.
Koizumi has said he planned to take about 14 days of parental leave in three months and that he is considering extending it.
The House of Representatives member garnered attention last month when he said he would take paternity leave after the birth of his first child, a rare move in a country where only 6.16 percent of men took leave in fiscal 2018, compared with 82.2 percent of women, according to government data.
He first mentioned his plan last August after he announced his marriage to his wife, TV personality Christel Takigawa.
"You become aware and learn about a range of things" by taking paternity leave, Koizumi told a gathering of ministry employees including those considering taking parental leave.
The government hopes to raise the rate of men taking child care leave in the public and private sectors this year and plans to encourage male civil service workers to take child care leave for a minimum of one month starting in April.© KYODO
Tokyo-m
What is that round rainbow badge he's wearing?
rgcivilian1
This guy just started and already on a vacation of sorts. What a waste of our taxpayer yen. This guy has no environmental engineering experience, and his biggest challenges well they just got to wait.
daito_hak
What a pathetic and narcissistic dude. Why does he think that we care about his private life? Just take your paternity leaves if you want and shut up.
JJ Jetplane
He's the environmental minister because he is one of the key people spearheading the building of new coal plants.
While we don't care about his personal life, they are trying to make him a symbol for taking paternity leave. Showing other men that it's okay. But that doesn't defeat the problems that regular everyday people will face doing the same thing.
Jeff Ko
He's taking "sexy" paternity leave lol
Viki Kovilakath
He probably was on Nintendo switch the entire 12 days
cleo
It's the UN's Sustainable Development Goals badge. Each colour symbolises one of the goals.
I take it you've never lived with a new-born?
It's fulfilling and satisfying but also hard work, with very little sleep; no vacation of any sort, not if you're doing it right.
Not got much time for Koizumi II, but Koizumi III will benefit from having his daddy around.
