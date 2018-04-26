Japan expects constructive discussions at inter-Korean summit

Japan expects there to be constructive discussions toward resolving various issues at the historic inter-Korean summit, the top government spokesman said Friday.
Japan hopes for progress toward the "comprehensive resolution of various challenges, such as abductions (of Japanese citizens), and nuclear and missile (development)," Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga told a press conference.
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's government views the past abduction of Japanese nationals as a priority. In a phone conversation earlier this week, Abe requested South Korean President Moon Jae In to bring the issue up during the summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.
Katsunobu Kato, minister in charge of the abduction issue, said the government is paying attention to how the topic would be dealt with in the Moon-Kim summit, telling reporters, "Family members of the abductees are also watching with great interest."
The Japanese government officially recognizes 17 people as having been kidnapped by the North in the 1970s and 1980s. Five of them were returned in 2002, but North Korea insists eight have died and the other four never entered its territory.
Abe recently agreed with U.S. President Donald Trump to maintain "maximum pressure" on North Korea until it addresses concerns about its weapons of mass destruction and nuclear and missile development programs in a "complete, verifiable and irreversible" way. Trump is also expected to hold a summit with Kim by early June.
Defense Minister Itsunori Onodera stressed the need for "drawing concrete steps" from Pyongyang toward resolving the abduction, nuclear and missile issues.
Foreign Minister Taro Kono also said Japan and South Korea are constantly coordinating policies toward the North.
Kono is expected to pay a visit to South Korea in early May to meet with his counterpart Kang Kyung Wha and to be briefed by the South Korean side on the results of the summit, according to a government source.
"The South Korean government's contributions and efforts were a big factor in realizing this North-South summit, and I would like to express my respect for that," he added.
Meanwhile, relatives of Japanese nationals kidnapped by North Korea decades ago expressed hope that Friday's summit and a subsequent U.S.-North Korea summit will move forward the long-stalled abduction issue and ultimately lead to the return of their loved ones.
"I hope things will take a turn for the better," said Sakie Yokota, the 82-year-old mother of Megumi, who was abducted in 1977 at age 13. Yokota was watching live news reports on the historic summit taking place in the border village of Panmunjeom.
While expressing hope for an early resolution of the issue out of concern for the health of her 85-year-old husband Shigeru, Sakie Yokota said she is remaining level-headed in "seeing how things will unfold" given that North Korea has previously backtracked every time there were apparent signs of progress on the issue.
Shigeo Iizuka, the 79-year-old head of a group representing abductees' families, met with Abe last Sunday, calling on him to "respond effectively" to the rapidly changing situation to resolve the abduction issue. Iizuka's younger sister Yaeko Taguchi was kidnapped when she was 22.
At a rally held after the meeting with Abe, Nobuhiro Matsuki, 45, whose older brother Kaoru went missing at age 26, said he wants Pyongyang to retract its statement that some of the abductees are already dead. "My brother is now 64. I just wonder how he is feeling now," he said.
"We will not be able to reunite and hug each other or talk about the old days if they return after our health deteriorates. I cannot wait anymore," said Shoichi Osawa, 82, whose brother Takashi may have been abducted by North Korea when he was 27.© KYODO
smithinjapan
"Japan expects there to be constructive discussions toward resolving various issues at the historic inter-Korean summit, the top government spokesman said Friday."
Japan's already doing its best to derail the talks so that Abe can remain relevant and push his agenda of Constitutional reform forward, and keep NK an easy enemy to take pressure off of domestic issues, so I think they should just ask Japan not to come. They've made it clear they want everything to be Japan's way, or not at all; they want the abductee issue at the forefront, they want Dokdo -- Korea's territory -- to be taken off maps and even cakes, they don't want to talk about comfort women, wartime atrocities, and government apologies.
They can "expect" all they want, but again, Japan should be asked not to partake in any discussions because it's pretty clear they are not at all interested in anything constructive.
Dango bong
Amen. Japan is barking dog on the sideline wanting to solve the abductee issue 50 years after the fact when much bigger issues are at steak
cracaphat
Japan,or should I say,the govt is being so needy because they are not involved in the talks.Abe has about as much influence in the talks as I do.You know Moon ain't going to spoil any goodwill by bringing up Japan and its issues.Not his problem anyway.So just stop it. No-one likes desperate.
zichi
I'm sorry to say but the issue of the remaining Japanese abductee's, possibly 12 of them are a dead issue and the their families need to accept the reality of the situation. Far more South Korean were also abducted while thousands were separated by the division of the country. The government needs to remain low key and silent until after the possible meeting between Trump and the NK leader. It needs to play the role of a Statesman and not behave like some kind of schoolyard bully.
cucashopboy
They've made it clear they want everything to be Japan's way, or not at all
smithinjapan - That nicely summarises the approach Japan seems to take in any international negotiations, and it never works. You'd think by now that someone would have realised that compromising means you get some of the things you want.
papigiulio
Moon: "Hey Kim, how do you like that Mango Mousse Dessert".
Let's hope their discussions result in more peace in the east at least. Wishful thinking I know.
Alex80
The fact that Japan was excluded by these talks, it's only a sign that they are more a facade than something concrete. But more than the Japanese exclusion, it's meaningful the fact we are speaking about bilateral summits, rather than a multilateral summit, including all the main actors in the region, discussing the main problems together: China, Russia, U.S., North Korea, South Korea, Japan. Yeah, ALSO Russia. And the most relevant actors are actually China, Russia, and the U.S.
These bilateral summits show there's not any real solution in the long term. At the moment, China won, since the U.S. were forced to give up on their warmongering rhetoric, after the China/North Korea summit.