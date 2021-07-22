Japan's explanation of Korean wartime forced labor insufficient: UNESCO

UNESCO's World Heritage Committee on Thursday adopted a resolution stating that Japan has failed to provide a sufficient explanation regarding the Korean victims of wartime forced labor at a Tokyo information center on industrial locations listed as World Cultural Heritage sites.
The adoption of the resolution came during a virtual session of the committee that started on Friday.
The resolution concerned the exhibition at the Industrial Heritage Information Center on Koreans who were forced to work in the Hashima Coal Mine off Nagasaki, one of the 23 registered sites.
The center featuring the locations grouped as Sites of Japan's Meiji Industrial Revolution opened in Tokyo in 2020 with the support of the Japanese government, based on recommendations made by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization since 2015, when the sites were inscribed on the World Heritage list.
In the resolution, the committee said it had inspected the center in June and found it did not have sufficient exhibits to inform visitors about the Korean victims of wartime forced labor, expressing strong regrets over Japan's failure to carry out its promise.
The committee also urged Japan to improve the exhibits so that visitors understand that a number of Koreans were forced to engage in hard labor in the Hashima Coal Mine, also known as "Battleship Island," against their will.
It also called for Japan to report back to the committee by December next year regarding measures to improve the exhibits.
In response to the resolution, South Korea's Foreign Ministry said the resolution was significant as the international community had confirmed that Japan has not implemented its promise to provide a sufficient explanation about the Korean victims of forced labor.
South Korea has also criticized Japan for distorting facts about the forced labor as the center presents the testimony of a former resident of the island where the Hashima Coal Mine was located who said there was no discriminatory treatment of the Korean workers.
Japan is not a member of the 21-nation committee during the current term and cannot participate in its discussions or adoption of documents.
While Kenko Sone, the Japanese Foreign Ministry's director general for cultural affairs, attended the online session as an observer, he did not speak on the matter, a senior official of the ministry said.
When the Sites of Japan's Meiji Industrial Revolution were added to the World Cultural Heritage list in 2015, Japan promised that it would explain the situation surrounding the Korean wartime workers, based on an understanding that they were "brought against their will and forced to work under harsh conditions."© KYODO
SJ
It is the same for the peace parks and museums in Japan that memorize the victims of atomic bombs excluding Korean victims.
snowymountainhell
Withholding ANY further UNESCO accreditation of Japanese sites (too numerous to list) could be useful in getting Japan to truly acknowledge their role in the devastating events across the world 70+ years ago.
snowymountainhell
Japan’s current leaders need to understand: The many things ‘they’ desire can come “At ANY Cost!”
oldman_13
For many of those who most likely did no further research than the article above, this link gives more details about what is at issue (keep in mind the author is Japanese):
https://thediplomat.com/2020/06/remembering-japans-colonial-abuses-against-koreans-on-hashima-island/
The information center at this particular coal mine only features testimony from one second generation Korean-Japanese who was on the island (and whose father was a supervisor) This individual claimed that ethnic Koreans faced no discrimination, but that claim is countered by the fact that Koreans who had a Japanese family registry like himself received the same treatment as Japanese. Everyone else suffered horribly. Thus, there is no memorial or information whatsoever of those Koreans and other non-Japanese who were forced to work under horrible conditions as POW's.
There is no excuse for this one. Japan had in fact received approval from South Korea for this heritage site on the condition they would acknowledge the truth of what happened there. Obviously it did not. I highly doubt they will change it.
moonbloom
And SCAP did its part in not insisting that Japan come clean once the US lost China to Mao and had to have Japan do its bidding in East Asia.
as_the_crow_flies
Japan is so needy of world recognition of this type, they should understand they need to follow the rules set. As they haven't done so, they should be given a warning, a few months to comply with the accreditation conditions, and if they don't submit the documents and jump through the bureaucratic hoops in time, their World Heritage accreditation should be withdrawn. Japan's revisionists should learn they can't have their cake and eat it.
This happens to other places - Liverpool allowed developers to mess up their historic waterfront skyline and deservedly lost their status.
Tom Doley
Another UN body ridiculing Japan's pathetic attempt to whitewash history.
Other UN bodies already ridiculed Japan for lying about the 1965 Korea Japan bilateral agreement, and the 2015 Comfort Women agreement.
https://www.ilo.org/dyn/normlex/en/f?p=NORMLEXPUB:13100:0::NO::P13100_COMMENT_ID:2218404
https://www.ohchr.org/EN/NewsEvents/Pages/DisplayNews.aspx?NewsID=17209&LangID=E
Truth hurts Japan, but that's what happens when the Jgov revolves around fake propaganda.
Tom Doley
@oldman
I recalled you whined about the pesky Koreans complaining about this. Why the about face?
SJ
More info and testimony from the Korean side:
https://youtu.be/cCH6VdyuxGU
https://youtu.be/GLdr4imdXwI
oldman_13
And you recalled incorrectly.
I never 'whined' about "pesky Koreans complaining about this." I never once mentioned anything about Korea, Japan, and UNESCO heritage sites on this website.
What I did 'whine' about consistently in the past was Korean nationalists and their anti-Japan fan base such as yourself deliberately misrepresenting what Japan did and didn't do in regards to its past. In addition, I 'whined' about these people engaging in stupidity like boycott Japan over something any government would have done to protect is trade secrets against an enemy government (North Korea).
And unlike yourself and others of your kind who NEVER have anything remotely good to say about Japan, I have always been consistent here in criticizing Japan/Japanese for wrong doings, and defending them when I see the attacks are baseless. I have criticized hate speech against Koreans in Japan here, and I have also criticized when I felt the Japanese government was being ignorant and stupid like in this case. So I'm hardly doing an 'about face,' I'm the same person that I ever was on my many years on JT.
And down voting is not a proper response my friend.
SJ
Readers' comments in Yahoo! Japan are amazingly homogeneous and chauvinistic on the same article. They seem to have been well indoctrinated by the revisionists and Japanese government: https://news.yahoo.co.jp/pickup/6399454
I think the Japanese government has better withdraw the UNESCO site rather than go against those massive and patriotic Japanese. The current S. Korean government seldom defies the people.
Robert Cikki
Now compare contemporary Germany and Japan and how they dealt with events that happened 70+ years ago. Either someone low in the government will say it's already been explained and divert the speech to another topic, or another mascot will be created, promoting something like "safe wartime labour" or so.