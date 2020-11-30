Gov't considering ¥20 tril extra budget to spur virus-hit economy

Japan is considering compiling a third supplementary budget totaling about 20 trillion yen ($192 billion) for the current fiscal year as part of efforts to bolster the coronavirus-hit economy, government sources said Monday.

The extra budget for fiscal 2020 through March is also intended to assist companies' efforts to cut carbon dioxide emissions, improve the country's disaster preparedness and help companies maintain employment, the sources said.

Senior lawmakers of Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga's Liberal Democratic Party have been calling for a large-scale auxiliary budget to finance fresh fiscal stimulus as the country faces a resurgence of coronavirus infections.

Suga has pledged to reduce Japan's greenhouse gas emissions to net-zero and achieve a decarbonized society by 2050.

The budget is expected to be submitted to an ordinary parliamentary session to convene in January, during which an initial budget for fiscal 2021 will also be deliberated.

The Diet already passed two supplementary budgets for fiscal 2020 totaling 57.6 trillion yen for anti-virus measures under the government of Suga's predecessor Shinzo Abe, who stepped down in September for health reasons.

However, the pandemic kept the output gap, a measure of the supply-demand balance in the economy, at minus 6.2 percent in the July-September quarter.

Tokyo reported a total of 9,857 new coronavirus infections in November, topping the August level by around 1,700 to hit a record monthly high.

Seemingly endless infections have hit other parts of Japan as well with the country on Saturday posting a daily figure of 2,684 new cases, while 472 serious COVID-19 cases were confirmed Monday, both record highs.

