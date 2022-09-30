Gov't eyes new economic package to fight inflation, weak yen

A new economic package to be drawn up next month will focus on mitigating the blow from rising prices and a weaker yen, spurring wage growth and revitalizing the economy through investment, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Thursday.

In addition to "bold measures" focusing on the three priority areas, the package would also include launching a new mechanism to help cope with higher electricity bills amid surging natural gas prices caused by Russia's war in Ukraine, Kishida told reporters, adding that the details have yet to be worked out.

The envisaged package comes on top of relief measures already announced to mitigate the impact of higher energy and food prices on households.

"We have seen electricity bills jump 20 to 30 percent from a year earlier, putting heavier burdens on households and companies," Kishida said at the Prime Minister's Office.

Some senior lawmakers from the ruling Liberal Democratic are calling for an economic package worth around 30 trillion yen.

Kishida will instruct officials on Friday to speed up the drafting of the package, as the government plans to compile an extra budget and seek its passage during an extraordinary Diet session from Monday.

The yen's sharp drop against the U.S. dollar has dealt a blow to Japanese households already struggling amid the rising cost of living, heightening concerns among policymakers. A tumbling yen has inflated import prices of energy, food and other raw materials for resource-scarce Japan.

"Social and economic activity has been returning to near normal. But soaring energy and food prices have hit households and concerns about a global economic slowdown have become a risk to the Japanese economy," Kishida said.

Japan's economy has been slow to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic fallout, and the rising cost of living is now denting consumer sentiment. Economists expect economic growth to continue but at a moderate pace.

Last week, the Cabinet decided to use 3.48 trillion yen in reserve funds for the current fiscal year from April to fund the relief measures, which include giving 50,000 yen to each low-income household and retaining subsidies to oil wholesalers to limit the rise in retail gasoline and kerosene prices.

Inflation is one of the top priorities for Kishida. The prime minister, nearly a year in office, has seen his support ratings plunge and public dissatisfaction grow over his government's decision to hold a state funeral Tuesday for slain former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and dubious links between ruling party lawmakers and the Unification Church.

"I'm aware of the various views and criticisms expressed by Japanese people," Kishida said. "We take them seriously and learn from this."

Japan was split over whether it was appropriate hold a state funeral using taxpayers' money for Abe, the country's longest-serving prime minister who was both influential and divisive. Abe was gunned down during an election campaign speech in July by a man who thought the former premier had links to the Unification Church, a religious group that he held a grudge against.

© KYODO