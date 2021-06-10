Japan eyes regional revitalization with transfer of 10,000 workers

The Japanese government on Wednesday pledged to promote regional revitalization by preparing a list of 10,000 workers interested in moving to rural areas and working at local firms.

By compiling the list of potential workers at local companies and promoting teleworking from rural areas, the government hopes to "rectify" the Tokyo-centric economy and population to help revive regional areas, according to a draft of its annual economic policy guideline presented at a government panel meeting.

The chance to move to a rural area has been attracting greater attention in Japan, with more people working from home amid the coronavirus pandemic and the high number of infections reported in the populous Tokyo metropolitan area.

There have been moves among major Japanese companies to relocate their headquarters to regions away from the Tokyo area, including staffing firm Pasona Group Inc and entertainment agency Amuse Inc.

The government plans to expand the existing list of people interested in moving to rural areas prepared by the Regional Economy Vitalization Corporation of Japan, a public-private investment fund, according to the policy blueprint.

The government is also set to "start discussions soon" to set up a new agency in charge of issues surrounding children such as child poverty, abuse and bullying -- a policy Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga has shown an eagerness to promote.

An "administrative organization" is needed to comprehensively deal with the challenges related to children, and to eliminate the sectionalism of policies, the draft said.

To curb declines in the country's birthrate, a package of supportive measures will be compiled by the end of this year, with numerical goals set for each policy, it added.

As for the fiscal 2022 budget, the draft policy guideline said Suga's signature policies in four fields -- regional revitalization, children, green society and digitalization -- will receive "priority in the distribution of resources."

To achieve the country's goal of net-zero carbon emissions by 2050, the government upheld the principle of making it a "top priority" to promote as much renewable energy as possible, while trying to minimize the burden on people caused by such efforts, according to the draft.

The government maintained its stance to proceed with the restarting of nuclear power plants, while reducing its reliance on nuclear power as much as possible. In Japan, many plants remain offline under stricter safety regulations implemented following the 2011 Fukushima nuclear disaster triggered by a massive earthquake and tsunami.

The blueprint also said the government "sticks" to its target of bringing its primary balance -- tax revenue minus expenses other than debt-servicing costs -- into the black by fiscal 2025.

The draft said the government will "examine" the impact of the virus on Japan's economy and finances by March, and based on the results, "reaffirm" the target year for achieving a surplus.

Along with the government's annual economic growth strategy focusing on enhancing domestic development and the production of cutting-edge semiconductors, the draft guideline is expected to be approved by the Cabinet later this month.

