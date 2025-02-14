Japan foreign minister stresses G7 unity toward peace in Ukraine

Japanese Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya emphasized unity among the Group of Seven in addressing Russia's invasion of Ukraine at its meeting on Saturday, the first since U.S. President Donald Trump took office in January.

Iwaya attended the G7 talks on the sidelines of the three-day Munich Security Conference in the German city from Friday, as Trump seeks a deal with Russian President Vladimir Putin over Ukraine after taking office for his nonconsecutive second term on Jan. 20. Canada holds this year's rotating G7 presidency.

The meeting aimed to foster a common understanding of the war in Ukraine and developments in the Middle East, as well as China's expanding military and economic influence in the Indo-Pacific region, a Japanese government official said.

Led by the United States under then President Joe Biden, the G7 has maintained economic sanctions on Russia since its full-scale invasion of Ukraine began in February 2022, condemning it as a "clear violation of international law."

Consisting of Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, and the United States, plus the European Union, the group has also continued strong military and financial support for Ukraine to safeguard its "sovereignty and territorial integrity."

Known for his deal-making approach and close ties with Putin, Trump is eager to secure an early cease-fire in Ukraine, raising concerns that Kyiv could be pressured into accepting unfavorable terms and abandoning efforts to reclaim Russian-occupied territories.

On Wednesday, Trump held phone talks with Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. He said he agreed with Putin to start negotiations immediately to end the war.

Trump has also expressed hope of reviving the Group of Eight format with Russia. Moscow was expelled from the G8 after annexing Crimea from Ukraine in 2014.

Iwaya, who assumed his current post in October under Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba, has said it is important to realize a "fair and lasting peace with firm involvement of Ukraine" while looking to Trump for leadership on the issue.

On Saturday, meanwhile, Iwaya met with his European Union counterpart in Munich amid China's maritime assertiveness and Russia's aggression against its neighbor.

