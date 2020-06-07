Gov't submits to Diet record extra ¥31.91 tril budget for virus relief

Japan's government on Monday submitted to the Diet a draft second extra budget for fiscal 2020, totaling a record 31.91 trillion yen ($291 billion), to implement additional measures to strengthen the medical system and help people hit hardest by the coronavirus pandemic.

With the supplementary budget, approved by the cabinet on May 27, the government plans to roll out a new package of programs focusing on support for small firms struggling since stay-at-home requests were imposed in April and medical staff at the forefront of the battle against the virus.

The government said the size of the package, including loans and investments in addition to actual fiscal spending, is worth about 117 trillion yen, nearly the same size as the first extra budget enacted on April 30.

"The novel coronavirus is having an enormous impact on the domestic and overseas economies," Finance Minister Taro Aso said in an address at the House of Representatives. "We must continue to help those that have been put in difficult situations and protect jobs, businesses and livelihoods."

The second extra budget for the fiscal year, which started April 1, is expected to be approved by the lower house on Wednesday and enacted the following day after its passage in the House of Councillors.

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's administration drafted the new budget to double the scale of measures to combat the fallout from the pandemic. Japan will pay for it in its entirety by issuing new bonds, adding to its mountain of debt.

Opposition parties are likely to ramp up their criticism over a lack of transparency in how major advertising agency Dentsu Inc. was commissioned to implement parts of the package.

Among the new measures is a subsidy program for rent payments for small businesses and individual proprietors running out of cash, covering two-thirds of them for six months with an upper limit of 6 million yen.

The government will also deliver 200,000 yen to each front-line worker at medical institutions treating COVID-19 patients and 100,000 yen to each member of staff at hospitals that have secured beds and are prepared to accept infected people.

As for assistance for companies which have been forced to keep employees out of the workplace due to worsening business conditions brought on by the pandemic, the upper limit will be raised to 15,000 yen per day per worker from the current 8,330 yen.

The budget also includes a reserve fund of 10 trillion yen for potential future countermeasures. "We expect this to be a drawn-out battle, and it's hard to foresee how the situation will turn out," Aso said.

How to use the fund was not initially fixed. But after facing criticism from opposition parties that the amount is too large to let it be spent without Diet approval, the Abe administration recently decided to earmark 5 trillion yen for helping companies maintain employment and beefing up medical services.

It includes government and Bank of Japan loan programs, and investment by the private sector. The government says such financing programs provided by the first and second packages will support 130 trillion yen worth of fundraising by companies.

The first supplementary budget, amounting to 25.69 trillion yen, finances such steps as 100,000 yen cash handouts to 126 million residents in Japan including foreign people.

Amid a deteriorating economic situation and public frustration over the size and scope of the government's initial relief measures, Abe instructed officials to draw up the fresh supplementary budget in mid-May.

© KYODO