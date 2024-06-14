Japan, Italy agree on action plan to forge ties in diplomacy, defense

The leaders of Japan and Italy agreed Friday on an action plan to beef up cooperation in seven areas, such as diplomacy, defense and economic security, amid China's military rise and Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and his Italian counterpart Giorgia Meloni agreed to the plan during their meeting in Fasano in southern Italy on the sidelines of a three-day Group of Seven summit through Saturday.

In the action plan from 2024 to 2027, the two governments said they will start an annual "strategic dialogue" by vice foreign ministers and will continue holding senior official-level security talks and joint defense drills.

The seven pillars also cover issues related to the economy, human and cultural exchanges, science and technology, and agriculture.

In the plan, Japan and Italy shared "serious concerns about rising tensions in the Indo-Pacific," in a veiled reference to Beijing's provocative maritime activities in the East and South China seas.

Kishida and Meloni also agreed that Tokyo and Rome will begin negotiations toward the signing of the "acquisition and cross-servicing agreement," or ACSA, the Japanese Foreign Ministry said.

The pact is designed to facilitate exchanges of supplies and logistical support between their forces by simplifying the process of sharing food, fuel and ammunition.

The agreement came as more European countries have been bolstering defense cooperation with Japan on the grounds that the security of Europe and the Indo-Pacific region is inseparable.

On Friday in Italy, Kishida also met briefly with U.S. President Joe Biden, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

