Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, left, and Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi attend a joint news conference at the prime minister's office in Tokyo on Friday. Image: Toru Hanai/Pool via AP
politics

Takaichi, Meloni agree to beef up critical minerals supply chain

TOKYO

Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi said Friday that she and her Italian counterpart Giorgia Meloni agreed to strengthen supply chains of critical minerals as the two countries seek to deepen their alignment in the face of China's growing clout.

The two countries, both among Group of Seven of industrialized nations, also decided to upgrade their current "strategic" partnership to a "special strategic" partnership to strengthen ties in various fields, including security and culture, Takaichi told a joint press appearance with Meloni after their meeting in Tokyo.

They also confirmed that Japan and Italy will establish a consultative body to promote cooperation in space.

"As the international community faces a complex crisis and the strategic environment surrounding the Indo-Pacific region has become severe, close collaboration between like-minded countries has become more important than ever," Takaichi said.

With this year marking the 160th anniversary of bilateral diplomatic ties, the two governments are arranging a joint statement, according to Japanese government officials.

Japan and Italy share concerns over China, a dominant producer of rare earths which are essential for cutting-edge products, while its high-handed trade practices are often derided as "economic coercion."

Tokyo and Rome have also been ramping up defense collaboration at a time of Beijing's growing military reach in the Indo-Pacific area and Russia's invasion of Ukraine, taking the view that security in the region and the Euro-Atlantic is inseparable.

The two countries have a joint trilateral project with Britain to develop a next-generation fighter jet they aim to deploy by 2035.

It is the first official in-person meeting between Takaichi, who took office in October, and Meloni. The two conservative female leaders greeted one another when visiting South Africa for the Group of 20 leaders' summit in November.

© KYODO

©2026 GPlusMedia Inc.

And to celebrate the alliance, tonight's dinner menu will include "Yaki-Soba Pizza" as a confirmation of shared culture.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

