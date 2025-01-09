Japan, Malaysia agree to deepen ties over security, energy

Malaysia's Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, right, and Japan's Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba shake hands during a joint press conference at the prime minister's office in Putrajaya, Malaysia, on Friday.

Japan and Malaysia agreed at their summit on Friday to strengthen ties to ensure regional security based on the rule of law and build robust supply chains, seeking to cement their "strategic" partnership as China expands its influence in Asia and beyond.

Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba and Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim confirmed in Malaysia their coordination toward achieving peace and security in the East and South China seas and the Middle East.

"It is one of the utmost priorities for Japan's diplomacy to deepen ties" with Malaysia and other members of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, Ishiba said during a joint press appearance with his Malaysian counterpart.

Ishiba, who chose Malaysia as the destination of his first overseas trip for a bilateral summit, said Tokyo will expand security cooperation with Malaysia in such fields as cybersecurity.

Sharing basic values such as the rule of law and democracy, Japan and Malaysia upgraded the status of their ties to a "comprehensive strategic partnership" in 2023.

Tokyo sees ASEAN members as critical partners in realizing a "free and open" Indo-Pacific, as China's growing clout has raised concerns. Malaysia is this year's ASEAN chair.

Malaysia exports liquefied natural gas to Japan and most of the crude oil bound for Japan travels through the Strait of Malacca between Malaysia and Indonesia.

During their meeting, the two leaders agreed to closely communicate over issues related to the East and South China seas, Myanmar, where the military has been in power since a 2021 coup, and the conflict in the Middle East.

Some of the ASEAN members are at loggerheads with China over islands in the South China Sea. Japan, for its part, has also seen Chinese ships entering waters around the Japanese-administered Senkaku Islands in the East China Sea that are claimed by Beijing.

Calling Malaysia, which has a large Muslim population, a "bridge" between Southeast Asia and the Middle East, Ishiba said he and Anwar discussed the situation in the Gaza Strip and they "agreed to work together toward peace and stability."

Anwar, who described the meeting as "one of the most extensive," expressed hope that Japan can collaborate on Malaysia's energy transition, digitalization and education.

"Malaysia has benefited immensely from the collaboration with Japan," he told Ishiba at the outset of the meeting.

