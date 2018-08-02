Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Malta's Prime Minister Joseph Muscat and his wife Michelle arrive to attend The Queen's Dinner during The Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting at Buckingham Palace in London on April 19, 2018. Photo: Daniel Leal-Olivas/Pool via Reuters/File Photo
politics

Japan, Malta agree to maintain rules-based maritime order

TOKYO

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and his Maltese counterpart Joseph Muscat agreed Wednesday to closely cooperate in maintaining maritime order based on the rule of law.

In a press conference after their meeting in Tokyo, Abe said the two leaders confirmed the importance of the issue as Malta hosts the International Maritime Law Institute aimed at training specialists in the field.

Abe said they also agreed to work together in resolving outstanding issues surrounding North Korea, including Japanese nationals abducted by Pyongyang in the 1970s and 1980s.

On the economic front, Muscat, the first Maltese prime minister to visit Japan in 28 years, expressed hope for an early implementation of a free trade agreement Japan and the European Union signed last month. Malta is one of the 28 members of the regional economic bloc.

Abe and Muscat last met in Malta in May last year, when the Japanese leader stopped there on his way home from the Group of Seven nations' summit in Italy. It was the first-ever visit by a Japanese sitting prime minister to Malta.

